LightInTheBox to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, December 2, 2021

SHANGHAI, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LITB) ("LightInTheBox" or the "Company"), a cross-border e-commerce company that delivers products directly to consumers around the world, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 before the open of U.S. markets on Thursday, December 2, 2021.

LightInTheBox's management will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on December 2, 2021 (9:00 p.m. Beijing Time on the same day).

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, operator assisted conference calls are not available at the moment. All participants wishing to attend the call must preregister online before they can receive the dial-in numbers.

Preregistration Information

Participants can register for the conference call by navigating to http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/5878276. Once preregistration has been complete, participants will receive dial-in numbers, an event passcode, and a unique registrant ID.

To join the conference, simply dial the number in the calendar invite you receive after preregistering, enter the event passcode followed by your unique registrant ID, and you will be joined to the conference instantly.

A telephone replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the conference call through December 9, 2021. The dial-in details are:

US/Canada: +1-855-452-5696 Hong Kong: 800-963-117 International: +61-2-8199-0299 Passcode: 5878276

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at http://ir.lightinthebox.com.

About LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.

LightInTheBox is a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to consumers around the world. The Company offers customers a convenient way to shop for a wide selection of products at attractive prices through its www.lightinthebox.com, www.miniinthebox.com, www.ezbuy.sg and other websites and mobile applications, which are available in 25 major languages and cover more than 140 countries.

For more information, please visit www.lightinthebox.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Christensen

Ms. Xiaoyan Su

Tel: +86 (10) 5900 1548

Email: ir@lightinthebox.com

OR

Christensen

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: lbergkamp@ChristensenIR.com

View original content:

SOURCE LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.