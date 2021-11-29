MGM Resorts International CFO To Speak At The Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) will participate in Morgan Stanley's Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. MGM Resorts CFO Jonathan Halkyard will also speak at a session scheduled to begin at 1:40 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the session will be available under the Events & Presentations section of the MGM Investor Relations website at http://investors.mgmresorts.com.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 31 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" philosophy , MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com . Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram.

