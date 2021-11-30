Aventon Companies Launches Construction of Apartment Development in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aventon Companies, a prominent, vertically integrated multi-family developer with active projects throughout the mid-Atlantic and Southeast, announced it has begun construction on its latest apartment community in Annapolis, Maryland. Aventon Annapolis, located at 2555 Riva Road, will be a five-story, 250-unit, amenity-rich apartment community situated on nearly four acres and conveniently located near major Fortune 500 employers, world-class schools and hospitals as well as restaurants and shopping destinations. Aventon Annapolis is being developed through a joint venture with Lake Forest, IL-based private equity firm, Westminster Capital.

Aventon Annapolis, located at 2555 Riva Road, will be a five-story, 250-unit, amenity-rich apartment community situated on nearly four acres.

The new community will offer spacious studio, one, and two-bedroom floorplans that feature high-end finishes and smart home technology. Designed for easy living, over 15,000 square feet of amenity space includes a resort-style, saltwater pool, game room with activities like pool, shuffleboard and retro arcade machines, fitness center featuring cardio and strength training equipment, as well as private day offices, a conference room and podcast studio. Animal lovers will enjoy ample walking space, a dog park, and state-of-the-art pet spa.

"Annapolis is one of the most sought-after submarkets in the DC metro area thanks to its prime location on the Chesapeake Bay, supply constraints, and a booming local economy," said Mark Coletta, Senior Managing Director for Aventon Companies. "Aventon Annapolis marks our first venture into Annapolis, and we are thrilled to become the premier luxury asset for apartment living in this already prestigious town."

Aventon Annapolis is currently approved as the multi-family component of a larger mixed-use project which consists of 50,000 square feet of office space and 7,200 square feet of retail space. The project has been designed by SK+I Architecture, ParkerRodriguez, Inc., and Carlyn and Company. In just under three years, Aventon Companies has assembled an impressive $1.5 billion portfolio of ground-up developments bringing nearly 6,000 Aventon-branded apartment homes to Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas, and the Mid-Atlantic. Aventon Annapolis is slated to be completed in 2023.

About Aventon Companies

Aventon Companies acquires, develops, and manages multifamily communities in Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas and the Mid-Atlantic with regional offices in West Palm Beach, FL, Orlando, FL, Raleigh, NC and Bethesda, MD. To learn more, visit www.aventoncompanies.com.

