BioMarin to Hold Virtual R&D Day at 11:00am ET Today

- Multiple Innovative Programs in a Variety of Indications to be Discussed by BioMarin Management and External Speakers
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) will host a virtual R&D Day beginning at 8:00am PT/11:00am ET today, Tuesday, November 30, 2021.  BioMarin management and external experts will provide an update to the investment community on the Company's earlier-stage development portfolio, which is focused on translating genetic discoveries into transformative medicines.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical logo (PRNewsfoto/BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.)
Video Webcast and Live Q&A

Interested parties may access the video presentation that will include audio and slides of the presentations via YouTube using this link: https://youtu.be/05iCxYehS-c. A replay of the meeting will be archived on BioMarin's IR web site.

About BioMarin

BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for patients with serious and life-threatening rare genetic diseases. The company's portfolio consists of seven commercialized products and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates. For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com.  Information on such website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

BioMarin® is a registered trademark of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Contacts:


Investors 

Media 

Traci McCarty

Debra Charlesworth

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

(415) 455-7558

(415) 455-7451

