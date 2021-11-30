Boqii Announces Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Unaudited Financial Results

SHANGHAI, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boqii Holding Limited ("Boqii" or the "Company") (NYSE: BQ), a leading pet-focused platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 (the quarter ended September 30, 2021).
Fiscal Q2 2022 Operational and Financial Highlights
- Total revenues were RMB282.1 million (US$43.8 million), representing an increase of 23.1% from RMB229.2 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021.
- Net loss was RMB44.5million (US$6.9 million), compared to net loss of RMB27.5 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021.
- Adjusted net loss was RMB40.9 million (US$6.3 million), compared to adjusted net loss of RMB35.8 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021.
- EBITDA[1] was a loss of RMB41.5 million (US$6.4 million), compared to a loss of RMB23.4 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021.
- Total GMV[2] was RMB692.6 million (US$107.5 million), representing an increase of 23.0% from RMB563.3 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021.
- Active buyers were 1.6 million, representing an increase of 23.5% from RMB1.3 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021.
[1] EBITDA refers to net loss excluding income tax expenses, interest expense, interest income, depreciation and amortization expenses, but including all the professional expenses in relation to initial public offering in the fiscal year of 2021. EBITDA is a Non-GAAP financial measurement. Please refer to "Non-GAAP financial measurement".
[2] GMV refers to gross merchandise volume, which is the total value of confirmed orders placed with us and sold through distribution model or drop shipping model where we act as a principal in the transaction regardless of whether the products are delivered or returned, calculated based on the listed prices of the ordered products without taking into consideration any discounts. The total GMV amount (i) includes GMV of products sold by Xingmu, (ii) excludes products sold through consignment model and (iii) excludes the value of services offered by us. GMV is subject to future adjustments (such as refunds) and represents only one measure of the Company's performance and should not be relied on as an indicator of our financial results, which depend on a variety of factors.
CEO & CFO Quote
Mr. Hao Liang, Boqii's Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer commented, "We maintained strong topline growth in the second quarter of Fiscal 2022. As the company continues to expand its offering and drive customer engagement, number of active buyers grew by 23.5% year over year.In addition to our organic business growth, we announced a strategic partnership with Yongle Huazhu in October, to provide pet-friendly stays in its Blossom House hotels. This partnership further demonstrates our dedication to providing all-round user care. We look forward to working with more partners to enhance our service portfolio, better address growing needs in our user communities, and lead accelerated growth for all."
Ms. Yingzhi (Lisa) Tang, Boqii's Co-Founder, Co-CEO and CFO, stated, "We generated healthy revenue growth of 23.1% year over year this quarter. Continuous growth momentum from online marketing, information services, and other revenue once again exhibited the strength of our vertical platform and unqique value propositions to other players in the industry chain. Our improved gross margin also demonstrated our ability to achieve high-quality topline growth. Looking ahead, we will remain committed to serving both our growing customer base and industry partners with seamless experience and elevated efficiency, and look forward to further strengthening our core capabilities to better capture the immense opportunities in the pet industry."
Fiscal Q2 2022 Financial Results
Total revenues were RMB282.1 million (US$43.8 million), representing an increase of 23.1% from RMB229.2 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021. The increase was primarily due to the continued organic growth of our business.
Revenues
Three Months Ended
September 30
%
2021
2020
change
RMB
RMB
YoY
Product sales
266.1
227.9
16.8%
· Boqii Mall
107.6
94.4
14.0%
· Third party e-commerce platforms
158.5
133.5
18.7%
Online marketing and information services and other revenue
16.0
1.3
1123.8%
Total
282.1
229.2
23.1%
Gross profit was RMB55.7 million (US$8.6 million), representing an increase of 30.7% from RMB42.6 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021.
Gross margin was 19.7%, compared to 18.6% in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021.
Operating expenses were RMB96.8 million, representing an increase of 25.6 % from RMB77.1 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021. Operating expenses as a percentage of total revenues was 34.3%, compared to 33.6% in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021.
- Fulfillment Expenses were RMB29.6 million, representing an increase of 2.0% from RMB29.0 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021. Fulfillment expenses as a percentage of total revenues was 10.5%, down from 12.7% in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021. The decrease was mainly due to: (i) the improved utilization of warehouses by adjusting inventory mix; (ii) more cost-efficient China warehouse relocations; and (iii) lower delivery service prices through renegotiation with third-party delivery service providers.
- Sales and marketing expenses were RMB44.0 million, representing an increase of 40.3% from RMB31.3 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue was 15.6%, compared to 13.7% in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021. The increase was primarily due to: (i) the increased personnel expense of RMB4.6 million related to the discontinued Covid government subdisies; (ii) the increased advertising expenses of RMB6.8 million for business expansion.
- General and administrative expenses were RMB23.2 million, representing an increase of 39.0% from RMB16.7 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue was 8.2%, compared to 7.3% in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021. The increase was primarily due to: (i) share-based compensation expense of RMB3.3 million; and (ii) the increased professional fees of RMB3.4 million incurred after we became a publicly traded company.
Operating loss was RMB41.0 million (US$6.4 million), compared to RMB34.2 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021.
EBITDA was a loss of RMB41.5 million (US$6.4 million), compared to a loss of RMB23.4 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021.
Net loss was RMB44.5 million (US$6.9 million), compared to net loss of RMB27.5 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021.
Adjusted net loss was RMB40.9 million (US$6.3 million), compared to adjusted net loss of RMB35.8 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021.
Diluted net loss per share was RMB0.64 (US$0.10), compared to diluted net loss per share of RMB3.06 in the same quarter of fiscal year 2021.
Total cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were RMB339.4 million (US$52.7 million), compared to RMB415.7 million as of June 30, 2021.
Conference Call
Boqii's management will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 8:00 AM on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 PM on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, Beijing/Hong Kong Time).
To join the conference, please dial in 15 minutes before the conference is scheduled to begin using below numbers.
Phone Number
International
1-412-317-6061
United States
1-888-317-6003
Hong Kong
852 800 963-976
Mainland China
86 4001-206115
Passcode
6835046
A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until December 7, 2021.
Phone Number
International
1-412-317-0088
United States
1-877-344-7529
Replay Access Code
10161957
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.boqii.com/.
About Boqii Holding Limited
Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) is a leading pet-focused platform in China. We are the leading online destination for pet products and supplies in China with our broad selection of high-quality products including global leading brands, local emerging brands, and our own private label, Yoken and Mocare, offered at competitive prices. Our online sales platforms, including Boqii Mall and our flagship stores on third-party e-commerce platforms, provide customers with convenient access to a wide selection of high-quality pet products and an engaging and personalized shopping experience. Our Boqii Community provides an informative and interactive content platform for users to share their knowledge and love for pets.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding such risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, namely adjusted net loss, adjusted net loss margin, EBITDA and EBITDA margin, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. The Company defines (i) adjusted net loss as net loss excluding fair value change of derivative liabilities and share-based compensation expenses, (ii) adjusted net loss margin as adjusted net loss as a percentage of total revenues, (iii) EBITDA as net loss excluding income tax expenses, interest expense, interest income, depreciation and amortization expenses, (iv) EBITDA margin as EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues. The Company believes adjusted net loss, adjusted net loss margin, EBITDA and EBITDA margin enhance investors' overall understanding of its financial performance and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by its management in its financial and operational decision-making.
These non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. As these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and may not be calculated in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measures, which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. For reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the section of the accompanying tables titled, "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results." The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on any single financial measure.
Exchange Rate
This press release contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("USD") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to USD were made at the rate of RMB6.4434 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on September 30, 2021 in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or USD amounts referred to could be converted into USD or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
In China:
Boqii Holding Limited
Investor Relations
Tel: +86-21-6882-6051
Email: ir@boqii.com
The Blueshirt Group
Ms. Susie Wang
Email: susie@blueshirtgroup.com
In the United States:
The Blueshirt Group
Ms. Julia Qian
Email: julia@blueshirtgroup.com
BOQII HOLDING LIMITED
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)
As of
As of
As of
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
292,237
210,199
32,622
Short-term investments
168,546
129,195
20,051
Accounts receivable, net
45,732
62,341
9,675
Inventories, net
91,551
97,294
15,100
Prepayments and other current assets
85,261
81,536
12,655
Amounts due from related parties
11,465
36,081
5,600
Total current assets
694,792
616,646
95,703
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment, net
8,386
7,731
1,200
Intangible assets
29,537
27,543
4,275
Operating lease right-of-use assets
29,234
44,405
6,892
Long-term investments
74,330
85,211
13,225
Goodwill
40,184
40,684
6,314
Other non-current asset
4,111
4,363
677
Total non-current assets
185,782
209,937
32,583
Total assets
880,574
826,583
128,286
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT
Current liabilities
Short-term borrowings
85,566
124,995
19,399
Accounts payable
71,848
82,838
12,856
Salary and welfare payable
6,309
5,307
824
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities
30,055
26,732
4,149
Amounts due to related parties, current
910
9,495
1,474
Contract liabilities
3,866
3,893
604
Operating lease liabilities, current
8,063
9,945
1,543
Derivative liabilities
9,996
9,877
1,533
Total current liabilities
216,613
273,082
42,382
Non-current liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities
8,958
8,464
1,314
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
19,997
32,802
5,091
Long-term borrowings
68,075
24,837
3,855
Other debts, non-current
433,292
337,251
52,341
Total non-current liabilities
530,322
403,354
62,601
Total liabilities
746,935
676,436
104,983
Mezzanine equity
Redeemable non-controlling interests
5,946
6,229
967
Total mezzanine equity
5,946
6,229
967
Stockholders' equity:
Class A ordinary shares (US$0.001 par value; 129,500,000 shares authorized,
364
366
57
Class B ordinary shares (US$0.001 par value; 15,000,000 shares authorized,
82
82
13
Additional paid-in capital
3,272,612
3,283,708
509,623
Statutory reserves
3,047
3,163
491
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(20,172)
(25,937)
(4,025)
Accumulated deficit
(2,759,882)
(2,838,493)
(440,527)
Receivable for issuance of ordinary shares
(413,377)
(322,369)
(50,031)
Total Boqii Holding Limited shareholders' equity
82,674
100,520
15,601
Non-controlling interests
45,019
43,398
6,735
Total shareholders' equity
127,693
143,918
22,336
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' equity
880,574
826,583
128,286
Notes for all the condensed consolidated financial schedules presented:
Note 1: The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into U.S. dollars (USD) is based on the certified exchange rate of USD1.00=RMB6.4434 on September 30, 2021 published by the Federal Reserve Board.
BOQII HOLDING LIMITED
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Six Months Ended September 30,
2020
2021
2021
2020
2021
2021
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues:
Product sales
227,883
266,090
41,297
465,815
577,583
89,639
Online marketing and information services and
1,307
16,031
2,488
1,813
26,384
4,095
Total revenues
229,190
282,121
43,785
467,628
603,967
93,734
Total cost of revenue
(186,555)
(226,415)
(35,139)
(381,723)
(491,880)
(76,339)
Gross profit
42,635
55,706
8,646
85,905
112,087
17,395
Operating expenses:
Fulfillment expenses
(29,037)
(29,632)
(4,599)
(62,669)
(62,519)
(9,703)
Sales and marketing expenses
(31,342)
(43,969)
(6,824)
(66,286)
(89,454)
(13,883)
General and administrative expenses
(16,697)
(23,203)
(3,601)
(33,565)
(42,774)
(6,638)
Other income, net
258
55
9
305
67
10
Loss from operations
(34,183)
(41,043)
(6,369)
(76,310)
(82,593)
(12,819)
Interest income
4,487
4,677
726
6,203
9,864
1,531
Interest expense
(6,416)
(5,997)
(931)
(13,559)
(12,059)
(1,872)
Other (losses)/gain, net
879
(2,723)
(423)
3,776
405
63
Fair value change of derivative liabilities
8,303
249
39
10,409
411
64
Loss before income tax expenses
(26,930)
(44,837)
(6,958)
(69,481)
(83,972)
(13,033)
Income taxes expenses
(500)
238
37
(191)
1,247
194
Share of results of equity investees
(20)
68
11
(77)
834
129
Net loss
(27,450)
(44,531)
(6,910)
(69,749)
(81,891)
(12,710)
Less: Net (loss)/income attributable to non-
617
(1,216)
(189)
896
(3,683)
(572)
Net loss attributable to Boqii Holding Limited
(28,067)
(43,315)
(6,721)
(70,645)
(78,208)
(12,138)
Less: Accretion on convertible redeemable
(39,925)
-
-
(75,062)
-
-
Less: Accretion on redeemable non-controlling
-
(143)
(22)
-
(283)
(44)
Less: Deemed dividend to preferred shareholders
-
-
-
(12,547)
-
-
Net loss attributable to Boqii Holding
(67,992)
(43,458)
(6,743)
(158,254)
(78,491)
(12,182)
Net loss
(27,450)
(44,531)
(6,910)
(69,749)
(81,891)
(12,710)
Other comprehensive income/(loss):
Foreign currency translation adjustment, net
(10,716)
2,947
457
(11,517)
(5,765)
(895)
Unrealized securities holding gains
-
-
-
1,195
-
-
Total comprehensive loss
(38,166)
(41,584)
(6,453)
(80,071)
(87,656)
(13,605)
Less: Net comprehesive (loss)/income
617
(1,216)
(189)
896
(3,683)
(572)
Total comprehensive loss attributable to Boqii
(38,783)
(40,368)
(6,264)
(80,967)
(83,973)
(13,033)
Net loss per share attributable to Boqii
— basic
(3.06)
(0.64)
(0.10)
(7.12)
(1.16)
(0.18)
— diluted
(3.06)
(0.64)
(0.10)
(7.12)
(1.16)
(0.18)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares
— basic
22,238,454
67,703,830
67,703,830
22,238,454
67,703,830
67,703,830
— diluted
22,238,454
67,703,830
67,703,830
22,238,454
67,703,830
67,703,830
Notes for all the condensed consolidated financial schedules presented:
Note 1: The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into U.S. dollars (USD) is based on the certified exchange rate of USD1.00=RMB6.4434 on September 30, 2021 published by the Federal Reserve Board.
Boqii Holding Limited
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30
Six Months Ended September 30,
2020
2021
2020
2021
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
Net loss
(27,450)
(44,531)
(69,749)
(81,891)
Fair value change of derivative liabilities
(8,303)
(249)
(10,409)
(411)
Share-based compensation
-
3,917
-
9,903
Adjusted Net loss
(35,753)
(40,863)
(80,158)
(72,399)
Adjusted Net Loss Margin
(15.6%)
(14.5%)
(17.1%)
(12.0%)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Six Months Ended September 30,
2020
2021
2020
2021
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
Net loss
(27,450)
(44,531)
(69,749)
(81,891)
Income tax expenses
500
(238)
191
(1,247)
Interest expenses
6,416
5,997
13,559
12,059
Interest income
(4,487)
(4,677)
(6,203)
(9,864)
Depreciation and amortization
1,601
1,957
3,351
3,885
EBITDA
(23,420)
(41,492)
(58,851)
(77,058)
EBITDA Margin
(10.2%)
(14.7%)
(12.6%)
(12.8%)
Notes for all the condensed consolidated financial schedules presented:
Note 1: The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into U.S. dollars (USD) is based on the certified exchange rate of USD1.00=RMB6.4434 on September 30, 2021 published by the Federal Reserve Board.
View original content:
SOURCE Boqii Holding Limited