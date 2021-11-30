Early Warning Press Release in Respect of Atmofizer Technologies Inc.

This press release is issued pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instruments 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues

MIAMI, Fla., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ms. Catherine Brewer DeFrancesco announced that, on November 22, 2021, Ms. Brewer DeFrancesco acquired control and direction over 12.04% of the common shares ("Common Shares") of Atmofizer Technologies Inc. (the "Company").

Ms. Brewer DeFrancesco acquired control and direction by virtue of achieving investment power over 6,050,000 Common Shares held by certain shareholders of the Company by way of a contractual arrangement. Prior to, Ms. Brewer DeFrancesco had control and direction over an aggregate of 2,848,000 Common Shares. The aggregate 8,898,000 Common Shares now controlled and directed by Ms. Brewer DeFrancesco represents approximately 12.04% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis of the Company.

Ms. Brewer DeFrancesco does not have any current intentions to significantly increase or decrease her control over the voting securities of the Company.

An early warning report prepared pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues by Ms. Brewer DeFrancesco will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile. A copy of the early warning report filed by Ms. Brewer DeFrancesco can be obtained by contacting Ms. Brewer DeFrancesco at: 1-954-756-5314.

