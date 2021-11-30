Rhumbix Appoints Susan Heystee to Board of Directors.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhumbix , the mobile-first platform helping General Contractors, Trade Contractors, and Owners digitize their field reporting and analytics, today announced the appointment of Susan Heystee to its Board of Directors. Heystee brings over 30 years of experience as a global business leader and Chief Revenue Officer for leading software and technology businesses.

Heystee has served as a board observer on the Rhumbix Board of Directors since December of 2019. During this time, she supported Rhumbix's growth initiatives to digitize in a mobile-first environment. She brings extensive Software as a Service experience and significant business model development knowledge in the mobility ecosystem. Heystee is qualified to serve as a director of the Company due to her extensive experience in the technology sector and knowledge of market-driven strategies.

"Susan is a seasoned technology executive who adds tremendous value to our Board of Directors through her experience and leadership," said Rhumbix Co-Founder and CEO Zach Scheel. "She brings an impressive track record of scaling go-to-market software operations in global roles for the past 30 years and complements the existing Board with her operator experience. We are excited to continue working with Susan as we move forward into the next stage of Rhumbix's growth, and I feel very fortunate and grateful for her mentorship."

"The opportunity Rhumbix's platform brings to digitize the mobile-first construction environment is exciting," said Susan Heystee. "From a SaaS perspective, there has been an acceleration in terms of automating data analytics and processes to streamline field operations, allowing for better, more informed decisions, management efficiency, and business insights. I believe Rhumbix is well-positioned to become the leading platform for this digitization of the mobile-first experience."

Heystee also serves as the Chair of Ouster, a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the industrial, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive industries. Heystee was appointed to the Board of Directors of ChargePoint, a leading electric vehicle charging network, in May 2021. Heystee holds a bachelor's degree in mathematics and business from the University of Waterloo and completed the Advanced Management Program from Harvard Business School as well as the Directors' Consortium at Stanford Graduate School of Business.

