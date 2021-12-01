Join SDAR and the Ambassadors Foundation for Holiday House, a December 8 Charity Event to Support Military Families

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater San Diego Association of REALTORS® (SDAR), the Ambassadors Foundation, and the real estate community are pleased to announce the 11th annual Holiday House, a charitable effort to help San Diego's military families and children. Toy and gift card donations are being collected to help fill the "Holiday House" with donations for Operation Homefront, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization benefiting local military families.

The Holiday House celebration will be hosted on Wednesday, December 8, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at an incredible home at 2643 Hidden Valley Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037.* Attendees can make a pre-event donation of $25 or make an on-site contribution of gift cards, cash or new toys. The evening includes appetizers, beer tasting, wine, a silent auction, raffles, and music. Complimentary valet parking will be available, but guests are encouraged to use Uber, Lyft, or to carpool.

Operation Homefront is an organization that assists military families during difficult financial times by providing food assistance, auto and home repair, vision care, travel and transportation, moving assistance, essential home items, and rent-free transitional housing for wounded veterans and their families.

Donations are accepted at the Holiday House, at SDAR Service Centers, and area drop-off locations located throughout San Diego County. Help us celebrate the joyous season of giving and let's kick off the holiday season together.

To RSVP, sign up at www.sdar.com/holidayhouse or call SDAR (858) 715-8000.

* The Holiday House is an the 6-bedroom ivy-covered estate (currently on the market for $9.85 million), situated on one acre of ocean-view heaven. The main entry offers soaring ceilings, a stunning spiral staircase and sliding doors that open to the backyard with a one-of-a-kind pool with cascading waterfalls.

The Greater San Diego Association of REALTORS® is the largest trade association in San Diego County and one of the largest local REALTOR® associations in California. We help our members, who adhere to a code of ethics and professional standards, sell more homes. We also help people realize the dream of home ownership, and we are dedicated to protecting private property rights. You can follow SDAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

