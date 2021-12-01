Optevo's Latest Innovation is Shaping The Future of Work

DENVER, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Optevo, a leading provider of modern work management solutions, has unveiled its next-generation Adaptive Work Management Platform. The company's new advances in the digital workplace create a reimagined collaborative experience that removes many of the collaboration challenges experienced by most employees today. In addition to eliminating these barriers, the company also created an innovation called "Digital Work Pods," which further improves personal productivity and team collaboration. This is not just another update from any other company - it's a whole new way for people to interact with their workspace and tools to get more done in less time.

The entirety of the enterprise world has constantly been evolving. The conventional organizational structures continue to be challenged to get in front of this dynamic wave of Collaborative work management (CWM). Their rigidity and bureaucracy may fail the test of time. The New Style of Work demands more efficient solutions, less time, and even more autonomy - and one that adapts to the many work styles of a workforce.

At Optevo, we put together a flexible approach to the workspace for employees and their collaboration. In a world filled with digital technologies, we provide a stack of technologies sufficient for business needs.

About Optevo

Optevo helps both individuals and teams get work done by simplifying how and when a workforce engages in getting that work done. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA, customers rely on Optevo's cloud-based software solution to manage everything from organizational initiatives, product launches, customer engagements to mission-critical governmental multi-disciplinary campaigns. Optevo empowers the basics of great teamwork, work culture, and customer engagement by removing the complexity of communication and collaborative work. For more information, visit www.optevo.com .

