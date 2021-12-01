Travelzoo Wins Brand of the Year Award in the U.K.

LONDON, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), a global Internet media company that provides exclusive offers and experiences for members, won three prestigious awards—including Brand of the Year—at the Travolution Awards, which were held in London last Thursday night.

Travelzoo logo

The annual awards, held at London's Hilton Bankside hotel, this year recognized companies that had gone "above and beyond" during the pandemic. Travelzoo was awarded Consumer Champion, with the judges praising how Travelzoo had "gone above and beyond and put the consumer first during the Covid-19 pandemic", and how hard the company has and is working to look after its members.

Travelzoo also took home its sixth consecutive award for Best for Travel Deals, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to providing members with irresistible offers. All offers that Travelzoo presents are researched and professionally reviewed to confirm their true value and must meet rigorous quality standards.

The ultimate, coveted accolade of Brand of the Year was awarded to Travelzoo by a panel of 31 senior industry experts. Travolution said Travelzoo's win recognizes its "response to the Covid-19 crisis both with consumers and trade partners."

James Clarke, General Manager of Travelzoo in the U.K. said, "What an evening! Winning Best for Travel Deals for the sixth consecutive time was already an incredible feat, but to receive a special recognition award, Consumer Champion, is testament to the work our U.K. team does. The icing on the cake was receiving Brand of the Year. The wins were made possible by the dedication and the quick pivoting of our U.K. team."

The awards ceremony was one of the first in-person events held since late 2019. Over 300 members of the U.K. travel industry came together to toast individual company successes.

Travolution, owned by Travel Weekly, is a well-known, trusted source of online travel industry news in the U.K.

