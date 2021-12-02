SuperCom announce new Electronic Monitoring contract in Texas

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secure solutions for the e-Government, IOT and Cybersecurity sectors, announces that a new customer contract has been signed, adding to their growing customer base. The contract follows a successful live product evaluation by the customer at its location.

"We are always excited for the chance to put our technology to the test for prospective customers. Our innovations for house arrest and GPS offender monitoring have brought new capabilities to the marketplace that are quickly realized by our customers," stated Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom.

"Our tracking products are extremely flexible in adjusting to the diverse needs of our customer around the globe. We focus on public safety by implementing layers of complementary technology such as GPS, cell tower location, Wi-Fi location and communication, RF tethering, carrier agnostic voice/SMS/data connectivity, biometrics and traditional landline communication. Our PureTag's unique features and battery life together with our PureTrack smartphone's flexibility and robustness continue allow us to pursue and win projects across the full spectrum of the offender monitoring market," continued Ordan.

"We are pleased that our customers continue to see the value in the solutions we are bringing to this marketplace. And with numerous active customer evaluations of our product currently taking place in North America and Europe, we expect to continue to expand our customer footprint and solidify our position as the premier technology provider in the space," concluded Ordan.

SuperCom's PureSecurity Suite is a best-of-breed electronic monitoring and tracking platform, which contains a comprehensive set of innovative features, including smart phone integration, secure communication, advanced security, anti-tamper mechanisms, fingerprint biometrics, voice communication, unique touch screens and extended battery life.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation.

SuperCom's website is http://www.supercom.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical or current facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding business and economic trends, the anticipated impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on travel and physical locations and the anticipated impact of such outbreak on our business and results of operations. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, including levels of consumer, business and economic confidence generally, the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak and severity of such outbreak, the pace of recovery following the COVID-19 outbreak, the effect on our supply chain, our ability to implement cost containment and business recovery strategies; and the adverse effects of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business or the market price of our ordinary shares, risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Forward Looking Statements" in any report and the risk factors described in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 and our subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and reports on Form 6-K are uncertain. Except as required by law, we not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

SuperCom Corporate Contact:

Ordan Trabelsi

President Americas

ordan@supercom.com

View original content:

SOURCE SuperCom