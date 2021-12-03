Ocean House Unveils The New Gondola Village

WATCH HILL, R.I., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The iconic AAA Five Diamond and Forbes Triple Five-Star Ocean House on the scenic Rhode Island Atlantic coast revealed a transformation of its whimsical winter private dining pop-up series with the debut of a magical, French-inspired Gondola Village including new culinary offerings and enhanced experiences.

Drawing inspiration from the French après-ski experience, the hygge-fulfilling outdoor village features three well-appointed gondolas and two firepits, and touches of soft white lit trees, thoughtfully designed to transport guests to a memorable winter wonderland. In collaboration with Veuve Clicquot, the globally acclaimed champagne house, Gondola Village provides a social gathering space for small groups and couples to reunite this winter season.

Lunch and dinner guests can indulge in a taste of French culinary comforts with warming lunch and dinner menus featuring Brie Cheese Flambé with apple, almonds and currants; French Onion Soup Gratinée with melted gruyere or a delicious salad; main course selections including Boeuf Bourguignonne, rainbow trout and Blanquette de Champignons, as a vegetarian option; and Apple Tartin with homemade French vanilla ice cream for dessert.

Culinary items will be served on and in beautiful Le Creuset cookware, bakeware, and dinnerware in rich colors. Le Creuset brings a special French flair, as guests enjoy the meals and memories of this special dining experience.

New this year will be two additional experiences: Après-Ski, a late afternoon, pre-dinner in-Gondola cocktail hour including of a bottle of Veuve Clicquot paired with light bites such as local oysters with caviar; and Celebration du Soleil, a cozy fireside sunset experience featuring savory truffle popcorn, warm marinated olives and salted almonds with a bottle of Veuve Clicquot for two or four.

"The new Gondola Village provides an opportunity for overnight and day guests to have a one-of-a-kind French inspired experience without the overseas travel in the comfort of Ocean House in Watch Hill, Rhode Island," said Dant Hirsch, President of Ocean House Collection. "The new curated menu, combined with expanded French-inspired offerings and Veuve Clicquot champagne, will be a delightful and whimsical experience for first-time and return guests alike."

Lunch service is at 2:00 pm, Celebration Soleil seatings are at 3:45 pm, Après-Ski seatings are at 4:00 pm, and dinner service is at 6:00 pm.

Ocean House was the creator of North America's first in-gondola dining experience in 2018 with the debut of Fondue Express. Based on popular demand and international recognition, the pop-up dining experience expanded into a "village" of three gondolas, and was the perfect outing for many guests seeking an enjoyable and fun individual dining alternative during the pandemic.

Embracing Ocean House's giving spirit and reputation, a portion of proceeds from the Gondola Village benefit the Ocean House Fund for Charitable Giving, which supports local children and families in need and helps improve foodways for the underserved.

Guests are invited to book the experience online or by calling Destination Services at 855.892.4572. For a complete list of dining options and events, visit OceanHouseRI.com or call 401.584.7000. Follow the experiences on social media @oceanhouseri #oceanhouseri and #gondolavillage.

About Ocean House

Nestled on the scenic Atlantic coast in Rhode Island, Ocean House has been named one of the "World's Best Hotels and Resorts" by Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast, Fodor's and other notable organizations. Originally built just after the Civil War, Ocean House is perched high on the bluffs in the charming seaside Watch Hill village. The property re-opened its doors after a $140 million rebuild and restoration in June 2010. Today, guests enjoy waterfront views from the resort's 49 guestrooms and 20 signature suites. Farm-to-table casual and fine dining, the 12,000-square-foot OH! Spa and more than 10,000 square feet of event space make the Ocean House ideal for midweek business retreats, close-to-home family vacations, weekend luxury escapes and destination weddings. Ocean House is a member of Relais & Châteaux, an exclusive collection the finest hotels and gourmet that has set the standard for excellence in hospitality. This stately property is one of only 14 hotels in the world to receive triple five stars from Forbes Travel Guide for accommodations, dining and the award-winning spa.

About Veuve Clicquot

Since its creation in 1772, Veuve Clicquot played an instrumental role in establishing and evolving the champagne industry as we know it today. Located in Reims, France, Veuve Clicquot prides itself on using only the most distinct grapes reflecting Madame Clicquot's motto "only one quality, the finest." Now, more than 200 years later, Veuve Clicquot champagne inspires the world to "Be Clicquot": modern, audacious, and premium quality. These values, set forth by the groundbreaking and extraordinary Madame Clicquot and maintained by generations of Clicquot drinkers, promise a remarkable experience with each sip of Veuve Clicquot champagne. Visit www.VeuveClicquot.com.

About Le Creuset

For nearly a century, Le Creuset has been creating joy in the kitchen and beyond as the first in colorful cookware, the finest in quality and design and the favorite for generations. Le Creuset is honored to share in the meals, memories and traditions made by food lovers around the world with its unrivaled selection of bold, rich colors in a range of finishes and materials. To learn more about Le Creuset, visit www.LeCreuset.com or follow on social media @LeCreuset.

Media Contact:

LHobbs@OceanHouseRI.com

* M 612.220.1176

View original content:

SOURCE Ocean House Collection