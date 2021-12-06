Trox + Tierney Ranked No. 10 on Top 50 Systems Integrators 2021 List by Systems Contractor News

PHOENIX, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trox and Tierney, a leading provider of education technology in the United States and Canada, is pleased to announce that it has been honored by Systems Contractor News as No. 10 on its Top 50 Systems Integrators in the Commercial AV Industry list for 2021.

Trox + Tierney merged in April 2021, enabling the company to provide superior design consultation, integration, installation and best-in-class technology for businesses looking for collaboration and communication solutions.

"It is very inspiring to be recognized in the Top 10 of the SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators list," said Michael Tierney, Senior Vice President of Sales Operations. "Our systems integration team strives to deliver world-class customer experiences to our K-12, higher education, government and corporate customers. This ranking validates that – even during an incredibly unusual business climate – we were able to do just that."

Systems Contractor News serves the AV integration industry with thorough news analysis, trend reports and information on the latest products and technology. This marks Trox + Tierney's first appearance on the Top 50 as one company. Tierney last appeared at No. 29 on the 2019 list before Trox + Tierney combined forces.

Since the pro AV market opportunities have changed significantly from 2019, and the past two years have been challenging for integrators, the editorial team at Systems Contractor News took an alternative approach to the Top 50. In the past, one of the factors in determining the Top 50 was the specific annual revenue of integration firms. However, due to the difficulties the pandemic presented to the industry, this year's list was based on a three-year average to celebrate how firms overcame those challenges.

Systems Contractor News currently features the Top 50 in its December 2021 issue. To learn more, visit https://www.avnetwork.com/systems-contractor-news.

About Trox

For nearly 40 years, the Trox team has partnered with educators across North America in the planning, purchasing, deployment and use of technology in pursuit of better access and improved learning outcomes for students of all ages. With a sole focus on the education market, Trox has fostered trusted relationships with over one-third of school districts in the U.S and Canada and provides technology products and services used by more than 20 million students. Learn more at www.trox.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

