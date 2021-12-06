U.S. Commission on Civil Rights to Hold Public Briefing Civil Rights Implications of Disaster Relief: Hurricane María in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, December 10, 2021, at 9 am Atlantic Standard Time, the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights will hold an in-person briefing on the civil rights implications of the federal response and impact of Hurricane María in Puerto Rico. The investigation will focus on the challenges faced by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and other federal agencies in providing disaster and recovery aid. While highlighting lessons learned and developing best practices in order to address civil rights commitments when it comes to natural disaster response in Puerto Rico. From this investigation, the Commission plans to issue a report to Congress and the White House.

WHAT: Public Briefing WHO: U.S. Commission on Civil Rights WHEN: Friday, December 10, 2021, 9:00 am – 6 pm Atlantic Standard Time (AST) WHERE: Attend Physically: Interamerican University of Puerto Rico Law School at

170 C. Federico Costas, San Juan, 00918, Puerto Rico

Attend Virtually: live streamed on the Commission's YouTube page.



Open Comment Session (public testimony): Register to be a speaker Written comments can be emailed to mariabriefing@usccr.gov by January 10, 2022.

** At this public briefing, the Commissioners will hear from subject matter experts such as government officials, volunteer organizations, non-governmental advocates, academics, and impacted persons from Puerto Rico. Complete agenda on pages two and three.

Civil Rights Implications of Disaster Relief:

Hurricane María in Puerto Rico

Agenda

9:00 am – 6:00 pm All Times Atlantic Standard

I. Introductory Remarks by Chair Norma V. Cantú: 9:00 am - 9:05 am

II. Remarks by Commissioners Debo Adegbile and Michael Yaki: 9:06 am - 9:10 am

III. Panel 1: 9:10 a.m. - 11:05 a.m.

Omar Marrero , Secretary of State, Puerto Rico

Carmen Yulin Cruz Soto , Former Mayor of San Juan & Weissman Center Fellow in Leadership, Mount Holyoke College

Charlotte Gossett Navarro , Chief Director Puerto Rico Operations, Hispanic Federation

Sergio Marxuach , Policy Director & General Counsel, Centro para la Nueva Economía

Cristina Miranda , Executive Director, Liga de Ciudades

Ever Padilla-Ruiz, Executive Director, Comisión de Derechos Civiles

Diane Yentel , President/CEO, National Low Income Housing Coalition

IV. Break: 11:05 am – 11:15 am

V. Panel 2: 11:15 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

Ariadna Michelle Godreau Aubert , Executive Director, Ayuda Legal Puerto Rico

Tania Rosario Mendez , Executive Director, Taller Salud

Ruth Santiago, Esq. , Comité Dialogo Ambiental

Carla Minet , Executive Director, Centro de Periodismo Investigativo

Yarimar Bonilla , Director, Center for Puerto Rican Studies

Amaris Torres Rivera , Executive Director, Fundación Fondo de Acceso a la Justicia

VI. Break: 12:45 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.

VII. Public Comment Period: 1:45 p.m. – 5:50 p.m.

here . Members of the public who wish to address the Commission will have an opportunity to do so during an open public comment session that will take place between 1:45 p.m. and 5:50 pm Atlantic Standard Time (AST). Each individual will have up to five (5) minutes to speak, with spots allotted on a first-come, first-serve basis. Individuals will be able to register for open comment session speaking slots, both online and at the briefing (in-person). See additional details

VIII. Break: 3:40 pm – 3:50 pm

IX. Closing Remarks by Chair Norma V. Cantú: 5:55 pm – 6:00 pm

X. Adjourn Meeting.

* Schedule is subject to change.

**Written testimony and other materials can be found on the Commission's website here.

The U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, established by the Civil Rights Act of 1957, is the only independent, bipartisan agency charged with advising the President and Congress on civil rights and reporting annually on federal civil rights enforcement. Our 51 state Advisory Committees offer a broad perspective on civil rights concerns at state and local levels. The Commission: in our 7th decade, a continuing legacy of influence in civil rights. For information about the Commission, please visit www.usccr.gov and follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

