Voyages Announces Plans for Hospital in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Texas, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyages Behavioral Health ("Voyages" - an affiliate of PAM Health) is pleased to announce the development of Voyages Behavioral Health of Clear Lake, a state-of-the-art behavioral health hospital. Voyages Behavioral Health of Clear Lake will be the second Voyages location in Texas -- with the emphasis on providing specialty psychiatric care.

Voyages Behavioral Health chose Clear Lake to provide much-needed services in the growing Houston area, which has a population of more than 2.3 million people. According to Mental Health America's recent report, 3.3 million Texans are experiencing a mental illness. Of those individuals, 1.9 million did not receive any treatment.

Having identified a need in behavioral health services across the country, PAM Health established Voyages Behavioral Health to offer an additional service line and specialized care to this underserved patient population. "We have come to recognize the importance of an integrated care model for individuals in need of behavioral health services," says Kristen Smith, PAM Health's EVP and President of Clinical Innovation and Business Intelligence. She adds that PAM Health's expansion into behavioral health is an exciting endeavor that aligns with the company's mission and vision. "With this unique model of care, Voyages Behavioral Health of Clear Lake will address these patients' comprehensive needs at once, helping them achieve sustainable, long-term health and wellness, while ultimately reducing the cost of care," she says.

Once open, Voyages Behavioral Health of Clear Lake's employees will serve hundreds of patients through programs tailored to the community's unique needs. Offerings could include services for adults, older adults, and specialty programs for trauma and military service members, explains Andrew Hardin, SVP and COO of Voyages. "Our multi-disciplinary team of psychiatrists, internists, clinicians, and other specialists will provide comprehensive and coordinated short-term care tailored to each patient's needs," he says. "The main care components include diagnostic behavioral health evaluation, solution-focused treatment, behavioral strategies with inpatient and partial hospitalization, medication evaluation and management, intensive outpatient programs, and aftercare planning."

PAM HEALTH (PAM) - based in Enola, Pennsylvania, provides health care services in 17 states through 67 long-term acute care hospitals and inpatient medical rehabilitation hospitals, as well as 18 locations that also provide outpatient therapy. PAM is committed to providing high-quality patient care and outstanding customer service, coupled with loyalty and dedication of highly trained staff, to be the most trusted source for healthcare services in every community it serves. The Voyages Behavioral Health division includes the organization's behavioral health hospitals, with a mission to serve people by providing compassionate, expert care and to support recovery through education and research. Learn more at www.VoyagesHealth.com and www.PAMHealth.com.

