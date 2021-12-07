AXA XL adds two to E&S Primary Casualty insurance team

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL has added new Excess & Surplus (E&S) casualty insurance underwriting expertise with the addition of Matthew Moses as Senior Underwriter in New York and Joshua Steele as Senior Underwriter in Scottsdale, Arizona.

(PRNewsfoto/AXA XL)

According to Ankur Chokshi, AXA XL's head of E&S Primary Casualty, "Given the current hard market conditions in admitted markets and the challenges brought on by pandemic, more severe Cat events, nuclear verdicts, and overall economic strains, the E&S market continues to thrive. We've seen a substantial uptick in submissions and plenty of opportunities to grow. That's why we're excited to welcome seasoned underwriters like Matt and Joshua who bring more than two decades of underwriting experience to our team and are ready to hit-the-ground running to help us address our clients' most challenging primary casualty risks."

With more than 10 years of underwriting experience, Mr. Moses joins AXA XL from CapSpecialty where focused his underwriting activities on addressing the E&S casualty needs of the Construction industry. Prior to CapSpecialty, he was at Admiral Insurance group, working in the Midwest, and building up Admiral's office from ground up. He is a graduate of Indiana University.

Mr. Steele joins AXA XL's E&S team from AmTrust. In this newly created role based in AXA XL's West Zone, Mr. Steele will address the needs of wholesale brokers and clients throughout the Southwest. During his 10+ year-career in the insurance industry, he has held underwriting positions with Nationwide, Liberty Mutual and Travellers. He is a graduate of Georgia State University.

Follow AXA XL on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

ABOUT AXA XL AXA XL, the property & casualty and specialty risk division of AXA, provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com ABOUT AXA XL INSURANCE AXA XL Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AXA XL