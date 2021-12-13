Cision to Host Exclusive Webinar on How Companies Can Stand Out at the Event

Cision PR Newswire to Serve as Official Newswire and Exhibitor Media Center Host for CES 2022

CHICAGO, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cision PR Newswire is happy to announce that it is the official newswire service and Exhibitor Media Center host for CES® 2022, one of the most influential tech events in the world. Produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) ®, the event will take place in Las Vegas and digitally from January 5-8 and feature keynotes from industry visionaries and cutting-edge product showcases from more than 1,600 expected exhibitors.

Cision PR Newswire will be hosting the Official CES Exhibitor Media Center and is the official wire service for the 2022 event.

"CES is a landmark event that always showcases the most exciting and innovative developments in the tech sector," said Liam Power, SVP of Global Distribution at Cision. "We're looking forward to partnering with the CTA once again to help exhibitors tell their story to relevant audiences while amplifying their media coverage at this world-renowned event that usually generates lots of buzz."

To help exhibitors plan their strategies for a hybrid digital and in-person event and effectively engage media and other target audiences at CES 2022, Cision PR Newswire will host a special webinar on Thursday, December 14th at 1:00 central. Titled "Planning, Pitching and Placements: Bringing it All Together," the webinar will feature insights from Caroline Finnell, Manager of Event Communications at the Consumer Technology Association; Jason Hiner, Senior Editorial Director at CNET; and Kristen Sala, Senior Director of Media Research at Cision. They will discuss:

The return of in-person event planning amid a "new normal"

Creating relevant messaging and getting in front of the right audience

Best practices for appealing to the media and influencers

Register for the webinar here.

To learn more about Cision PR Newswire's partnership with CTA and see CES exhibitor news and media kits, visit the Official CES 2022 Exhibitor Media Center.

About Cision

As a global leader in PR, IR, marketing and social media management technology and intelligence, Cision helps brands and organizations to identify, connect and engage with customers and stakeholders to drive business results. Through a suite of IR services, PR Newswire helps companies meet their communications and disclosure needs. A network of over 1.1 billion influencers, in-depth monitoring, analytics and its Brandwatch and Falcon.io social media platforms headline a premier suite of solutions. Cision has offices in 24 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA and APAC. For more information about Cision's award-winning solutions, including its next-gen Cision Communications Cloud®, visit www.cision.com and follow @Cision on Twitter.

Media Contact

cisionpr@cision.com

