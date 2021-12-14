Pega Named a Leader in Digital Process Automation Software by Top Independent Analyst Firm

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company that crushes business complexity, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in Digital Process Automation (DPA) Software by Forrester in its The Forrester Wave™: Digital Process Automation Software, Q4 2021 (1) report. Pega received the highest score in the current offering category.

Forrester evaluated DPA solutions from the 14 most significant providers. The offerings were ranked according to 23 individual criteria grouped into three high-level categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence. Pega scored the highest of all evaluated vendors in the current offering category and among those with the second highest score in the market presence category.

The report notes, "Pega handles the most sophisticated use cases while moving into wide low-code." It also states, "Functionally Pega is breaking new ground in integrated decisioning as well as process modeling with Process Fabric, which extrapolates process orchestration away from the overall platform. It continues to be a Leader in document automation, AI, and RPA. Reference customers indicated that the Pega platform enabled significant improvement in the ability to meet business requirements faster at lower costs."

In the report, Forrester states, "DPA platforms are increasingly relevant for general-use low-code development and must now be analyzed for those requirements." Vendors included in the report must have the ability to handle complex long-running processes, offer DCM [Dynamic Case Management], be low-code and business-developer-friendly, support adjacent capabilities, and have proven capacity for many apps at scale.

The report evaluated Pega InfinityTM, the software suite that helps businesses tackle digital transformation built on a strong, flexible Center-out™ business architecture that weaves together business processes, case management, and workflow across all systems and platforms. By unifying low-code application development, real-time artificial intelligence, and intelligent automation, organizations can create apps more effectively, streamline the customer experience, and improve employee productivity.

This recognition is among Pega's recent analyst firm recognition for low-code platform development and automation. Most recently, Pega received the highest scores in four categories across the 2021 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms (2) and 2021 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Multiexperience Development Platforms (3) reports.

Pega was also recognized as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Decisioning Platforms, Q4 2020 (4) report, a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation (5) report, and a Challenger in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms 2021 (6) report.

"More than ever, enterprises need the tools in place that offer the speed and scalability to adapt quickly to a constantly changing world," said Jeanette Barlow, vice president, product marketing, intelligent automation, Pegasystems. "We believe this recognition of Pega's digital process automation capabilities exemplifies how well Pega's proven platform can handle the challenging, mission-critical use cases – as well as broader automation use cases – for our clients as they build for today and tomorrow."

Forrester Research, "The Forrester Wave™: Digital Process Automation Software, Q4 2021" by Rob Koplowitz with Chris Gardner , John Bratincevic , Stephen Powers , Sara Sjoblom , and Kara Hartig , December 14, 2021 Gartner, Inc., "Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms," by Akash Jain , Kimihiko Iijima , Adrian Leow , Jason Wong , Paul Vincent , September 21, 2021 Gartner, Inc., "Critical Capabilities for Multiexperience Development Platforms" by Jim Scheibmeir , Arun Batchu , Adrian Leow , Van Baker , July 27, 2021 Forrester Research, "The Forrester Wave™: Digital Decisioning Platforms, Q4 2020" by Mike Gualtieri , Boris Evelson with Srividya Sridharan , Robert Perdoni , December 8, 2020 Gartner, Inc., "Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation" by Saikat Ray , Arthur Villa , Naved Rashid , Paul Vincent , Keith Guttridge , Melanie Alexander , September 29, 2021 Gartner, Inc., "Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms 2021" by Jason Wong , Kimihiko Iijima , Adrian Leow , Akash Jain , Paul Vincent , September 20, 2021

About Pegasystems

Pega delivers innovative software that crushes business complexity so our clients can make better decisions and get work done. We help the world's leading brands solve their biggest business challenges: maximizing customer lifetime value, streamlining customer service, and boosting operational efficiency. Pega technology is powered by real-time AI and intelligent automation, while our scalable architecture and low-code platform help enterprises adapt to rapid change and transform for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.pega.com .

