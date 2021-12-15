ENGINE ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF SOC 2® TYPE 2 EXAMINATION

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGINE, a global, full-service media and marketing services company, today announced that it has successfully completed its System and Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 examination, for its ENGINE Insights survey platform. Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the completion ensures compliance with the leading industry standards for managing enterprise data.

This achievement underscores ENGINE's commitment to information and data security practices, guaranteeing policies, procedures and operations not only meet, but exceed the industry standards for security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

To complete the SOC 2 Type 2 examination, ENGINE underwent an evaluation by an independent CPA firm and was found to be compliant with the following security trust principles:

Information and systems are protected against unauthorized access, unauthorized disclosure of information, and damage to systems that could compromise the availability, integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of information or systems and affect the entity's ability to meet its objectives.

"This is a significant achievement and aligned with our client contractual commitments to provide assurance of our controls," said Matt Heffernan, SVP, IT & CISO at ENGINE. "Furthermore, it demonstrates to our clients that the safeguards we employ to protect and secure their data are in line with industry standards and best practices."

ABOUT ENGINE

ENGINE is a global, full-service media and marketing services company that unites culture and commerce to move brands forward faster. We are: Driven by data. Fueled by imagination. Powered by technology. Founded in 2005, ENGINE has global headquarters in New York and 16 offices across North America, the UK, Europe and Asia-Pacific. ENGINE empowers clients to outperform in the present and win in the future with its vast range of marketing solutions including – insights, creative, media, data and technology. Find out more at enginegroup.com and follow @engineworldwide.

