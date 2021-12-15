Local Listings
NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, of $9.9 million or $1.34 per share.  This compares to net income of $11.2 million or $1.51 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and $39.2 million or $5.30 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Net income for the year ended September 30, 2021, was $73.7 million or $9.96 per share.  This compares to net income of $103.5 million or $14.02 per share for the year ended September 30, 2020.  The decline in earnings for the current year was primarily attributable to a decrease in mortgage banking profit.

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB").  Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area.  Nationwide, NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages with the safety and security of a Federal institution.  For more information, visit nasb.com.

(Financial Highlights Schedule Attached)

NASB Financial, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)




Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended




 9/30/21

6/30/21

9/30/20


9/30/21

9/30/20

EARNINGS DATA:










Net interest income


$

22,629

24,891

24,577


97,849

94,231


Provision for loan losses



--

--

7,500


--

10,150


Non-interest income



24,358

26,521

75,095


145,614

174,544


Non-interest expense



34,884

37,654

39,160


149,048

119,332


Income tax expense



2,196

2,604

13,818


20,709

35,788


     Net income


$

9,907

11,154

39,194


73,706

103,505











FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:









Total assets


$

2,359,371

2,310,047

2,552,198


2,359,371

2,552,198


Total loans held for sale



576,927

459,896

493,212


576,927

493,212


Total loans held for investment and mortgage-backed securities, net



1,392,783

1,345,211

1,646,143


1,392,783

1,646,143


Customer and brokered deposit accounts



1,351,337

1,425,946

1,752,768


1,351,337

1,752,768


Stockholders' equity



393,346

398,321

350,382


393,346

350,382











FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:








Book value per share


$

53.13

53.81

47.42


53.13

47.42


Earnings per share



1.34

1.51

5.30


9.96

14.02


Cash dividends paid per share



2.00

0.75

0.55


4.05

2.15












Return on assets (annualized net income divided by total average assets)



1.70%

1.86%

6.09%


3.00%

4.01%


Return on equity (annualized net income divided by average stockholders' equity)



10.01%

11.31%

47.13%


19.82%

33.79%












Weighted average shares outstanding



7,402,738

7,402,969

7,388,493


7,402,949

7,384,118

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasb-financial-inc-announces-financial-results-301445959.html

SOURCE NASB Financial, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.