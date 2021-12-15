Quiq Announces Integration with Microsoft to Enable Digital Messaging on Dynamics 365

Quiq's integration enables Dynamics 365 customers to capture leads and customer service cases directly from SMS/text, Apple Messages for Business, Google Business Messages, WhatsApp, Instagram and more

BOZEMAN, Mont. and NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quiq, an AI-powered conversational platform that enables businesses to engage with customers across the most popular digital messaging channels, today announced a new integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365. Built to improve customer experience and agent efficiency, the integration allows Dynamics 365 customers to capture leads and customer tickets directly from digital conversations. Dynamics 365 customers now have access to Quiq's full suite of supported messaging channels, including SMS/text, Apple Business Chat , Google Business Messages , WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger and more. Messaging conversations are recorded as tickets that are attached to contacts, which gives brands access to a full 360-degree view of customer activity across all interaction channels.

"Quiq continues to grow and innovate to meet the needs of enterprise-class, consumer-focused businesses. Our integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 enables brands to leverage their existing investment in Dynamics 365, while reducing costs and increasing customer satisfaction with asynchronous messaging. Brands who use Dynamics 365 now can interact with their customers on all messaging channels, which is a huge win," said Mike Myer, CEO and co-founder of Quiq.

Built to deliver a superior customer experience by allowing brands to engage with customers using the same messaging apps that people use all the time with family and friends, Quiq's new integration with Dynamics 365 gives brands the ability to:

Gain a full view of the customer: Agents can see and use customer data from Dynamics 365 while conducting messaging conversations. Dynamics 365 data can be used to inform routing decisions and deliver optimum customer experiences. Customer service teams have a full view of every customer to build better relationships, close more sales and resolve issues faster.

Keep customer records up-to-date: Customers have adapted to new technology and social channels in their personal lives and they want to interact with businesses in the same way. Updates to Dynamics 365 data can be done directly during a digital messaging interaction, so customer service agents can ask questions and update customer information in real-time during a conversation.

Automatically create leads or tickets: Tickets and leads are automatically created once a message is initiated from text or social channels — eliminating the need to copy and paste information between Quiq and Dynamics 365. Brands save valuable time they can spend on closing sales and enhancing the customer experience.

"Quiq's integration with Microsoft Customer Experience Platform enables brands worldwide to deploy a customer experience solution they can trust, and easily bring all of their customer conversations across a magnitude of channels without the need for additional tools or the purchase of additional software," said Shish Shridhar, Global Retail Lead, Microsoft for Startups. "We're happy to welcome Quiq into the growing Dynamics 365 ecosystem."

According to a recent Gartner report, How to Optimize Your Digital Customer Service Presence on Social Media and Email , consumers have changed the way they browse and spend online as a result of COVID-19. More brands are replying to comments and concerns on Instagram and Facebook. As a result, marketers need to equip their brand websites with a comprehensive digital customer service experience to reach consumers on the platforms they already use.

About Quiq

Quiq is the AI-powered Conversational Platform enabling businesses to engage with customers across the most popular digital messaging channels. Trusted by leading brands and boasting a 56 NPS score, Quiq's enterprise-grade Conversational Platform supports SMS/text, Apple Business Chat, Google's Business Messages, web chat, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, call-to-text, and more. Quiq provides the leading solutions for business communications for the world's best commerce and care teams. Quiq for Commerce and Quiq for Customer Care combine Conversational AI and digital contact centers to help commerce and service teams increase efficiency, drive revenue, and improve customer satisfaction.

Headquartered in Bozeman, Montana, with an office in New York City, Quiq is a privately held company backed by Foundry Group, Venrock, and Next Frontier Capital. Follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram , or learn more at https://www.quiq.com .

