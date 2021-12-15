Xoran Progresses to Aim 2 of Grant Focused on Integrated Intraoperative Imaging with Surgical Navigation

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xoran Technologies has proceeded to the second aim of their Small Business Initiative Research (SBIR) project — a commercialization grant through the National Institute Health (NIH) and the National Cancer Institute (NCI).

xCAT IQ by Xoran TechnologiesTruly mobile. Xoran’s ultra-compact, mobile, cone beam CT scanner is designed for use in the critical care unit—to monitor patients with brain and neurological conditions, and intraoperatively—to provide real-time CT imaging updates for surgeons.

With Xoran's advancement to aim 2 of this grant, they have demonstrated the capability of integrated surgical navigation with their truly mobile xCAT IQ — including fast, highly accurate, automatic registration of the surgical anatomy with a real-time Xoran CT scan, all fitting compactly and affordably in the existing operating room.

"This is just the first step in providing a universal solution for the OR," says CEO Misha Rakic. "Integration with different technologies such as imaging, navigation, robotics, and AI is definitely the path to the future of patient care."

In 2019, Xoran announced that it was receiving funding from NCI, including approximately $4M of research and development funds, with $4M of additional matching funds from external investors, Decathlon Capital Partners.

As the pioneer and medical market leader in cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) since 2001, Xoran intended as part of the grant's first aim to improve the image quality of their compact, mobile CT scanner — xCAT IQ™. The xCAT IQ is designed for use in the critical care unit — to monitor patients with brain and neurological conditions, and intraoperatively — to provide real-time CT imaging updates for surgeons.

The three-year project involves meeting technical milestones of system development, including imaging capability, registration, navigation accuracy, speed, workflow, radiation dose considerations, and cost.

Xoran is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

