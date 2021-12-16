Barchart and Freightos Announce Strategic Partnership for Global Container Freight Data Distribution

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of data, tools, and software to agribusinesses around the world, has announced a partnership with Freightos, the global freight booking platform, to compare quotes across air, ocean and trucking.

Under this new data distribution partnership, Freightos will join Barchart's Commodity Pricing Network (CPN), making the Freightos Baltic Index, the world's only daily and benchmark-approved international container freight index, available to users over cmdtyView Pro, cmdtyView Excel, as well as through an API subscription or Enterprise Data Service.

"We are excited to partner with Freightos, a leading provider of market rates and pricing for freight, to diversify our pricing network and bring their transportation data to users through cmdtyView," says Barchart CEO Mark Haraburda. "Freightos streamlines the booking and shipping of international freight helping importers and exporters make critical business decisions. We look forward to growing our partnership with Freightos to improve the workflow of logistics teams around the world."

"Over the past two years, the importance of global supply chains have been underscored again and again, following a massive increase in demand. This is accompanied by severe volatility that impacts multinational organizations, small businesses and consumers alike," said Anton Bar, VP Market Data at Freightos. "We're excited to partner with Barchart to enable more companies to make better data-driven decisions about their global supply chains and planning."

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions .

About Freightos

International trade is the core of the world economy. However, the $500 billion global freight market powering trade remains one of the last offline industries, increasing costs and reducing reliability for the world's supply chains. Freightos® is the global freight booking platform, connecting carriers, freight forwarders, and importers/exporters. Freightos makes international shipping faster, more cost- effective and reliable, expanding trade between the people of the world. The Freightos Group includes three business units:

WebCargo by Freightos is the digital pricing, booking and sales platform for logistics providers. WebCargo is the dominant Digital Air Cargo (DAC) platform, partnering with leading airlines to serve 2,000+ freight forwarders across over 10,000 offices. These forwarders represent more than 30% of the world market. WebCargo also provides real- time ocean bookings, as well as software as a service tools for forwarders to digitalize freight sales.

Freightos.com is the largest digital freight marketplace, connecting logistics providers and importers/exporters for instant pricing, booking, and shipment management. Over twelve thousand SMEs and enterprise organizations have sourced shipping services via Freightos. Together with partners such as Alibaba.com, Freightos.com enables smoother global shipping.

Freightos Data publishes the Freightos Baltic Index (FBX), the industry's key daily benchmark of container shipping prices, as well as other data products which improve supply chain decision making, planning, and pricing transparency. Founded by serial entrepreneur Zvi Schreiber in 2012, the Freightos Group is a widely recognized LogTech (logistics technology) leader with a worldwide presence and a broad customer network. Freightos has raised $120 million from leading venture funds and strategic investors.

