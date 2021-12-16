HUB Security Announces Ultimate Docker Lifecycle Management Platform

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HUB Security, a secure computing solutions provider, announced today its Docker Digital Twin product to better protect, authenticate, and verify traffic created by Docker, a highly used platform for package containment.

The HUB Security Docker Digital Twin enforces access control and provides governance processes, such as approvals for sensitive actions, on incoming Docker traffic. It blocks attack vectors involving the loss or theft of credentials, vulnerabilities, and unauthorized access.

Docker creates virtual containers (called packages) that allow applications and their dependencies to run seamlessly on any operating system. It is used by some 55% of professional developers daily and is the leading solution for cloud-based SaaS platforms. It is also ubiquitous in large enterprises, financial institutions, and public clouds, as well as defense equipment, servers, and data centers. Docker packages, because of their extensive use, are often the target of cyber security threats from hackers.

"We want to create a seamless experience for our customers when it comes to security," said Andrey Iaremenko, HUB Security's CTO. "Our new system enables multi-layered security processes for the entire compute stack with Docker being part of it. The solution is also future proof, meaning clients can rest assured for years that their systems are safe and secured."

The Docker Digital Twin solution will be incorporated into existing HUB Security technology without changing existing operational controls and services. The product's complete remote update capabilities will provide full support for any and all Docker versions and security capabilities.

About HUB Security

HUB Security was established in 2017 by veterans of the 8200 and 81 elite intelligence units of the Israeli Defense Forces. The company specializes in unique Cyber Security solutions protecting sensitive commercial and government information. The company debuted an advanced encrypted computing solution aimed at preventing hostile intrusions at the hardware level while introducing a novel set of data theft prevention solutions. HUB operates in over 30 countries and provides innovative cybersecurity computing appliances as well as a wide range of cybersecurity professional services worldwide.

