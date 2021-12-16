Kredivo Partners with IKEA Indonesia, Enabling 0% Installment Without Credit Card to Buy Dream Furniture

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kredivo, Indonesia's leading "Buy Now, Pay Later" platform, continues to expand its reach in the retail sector. This time, Kredivo signed a strategic partnership with IKEA, a global retail company from Sweden that sells high quality home furniture. This partnership allows customers to shop for IKEA products using Kredivo as a payment method on the IKEA Indonesia website as well as offline stores, and choose to pay in 30 days or 3 months with 0% interest, or take 6 and 12 month installments with only 2.6% interest per month.

Lily Suriani - General Manager of Kredivo Indonesia said, "We are very excited to work with IKEA, one of the world's leading consumer brands. This partnership is an acknowledgment of Kredivo's leadership in the BNPL (buy now pay later) sector and represents a deep commitment on our part to offer our customers a purchase experience with the best retailers in the country."

Meanwhile, Dyah Fitrisally - Country Marketing Manager of IKEA Indonesia added, "We have a vision to create a better everyday life for many people. One of the concrete steps taken to realize our vision is to expand accessibility, including the enablement of credit payment methods that make it easier for customers to pay for their purchases overtime. Through this partnership, Kredivo customers can access IKEA's well-designed and functional home furnishings using a Paylater or installment option that is fast, easy and affordable."

The increasing number of people who are renovating their homes for the convenience of doing indoor activities, such as working or studying at home, has resulted in an increasing demand for furniture and furnishings. This growth is further reinforced by the reallocation of household spending to the furniture category, as well as the behavioral shift to online shopping on e-commerce.

About Kredivo

Kredivo is the leading digital credit platform in Indonesia that gives customers instant credit financing for ecommerce and offline purchases, and personal loans, based on real-time decisioning. Kredivo users can buy now and pay later with one of the lowest interest rates amongst digital credit providers in the country. Kredivo's merchant partners benefit from instant point-of-sale financing, powered by its unique 2-click checkout. Kredivo is operated by FinAccel, a Singapore-headquartered financial technology company, with a mission to make financial services fast, affordable and accessible. FinAccel is backed by leading investors such as Mirae Asset, Naver, Square Peg Capital, Telkom Indonesia and Jungle Ventures, among others. Kredivo is supervised by OJK's multifinance division in Indonesia. To know more about FinAccel and Kredivo, visit www.finaccel.co and www.kredivo.com.

About IKEA Indonesia

IKEA's vision is to create a better everyday life for many people, by offering a range of functional, well-designed home furnishing products at affordable prices so that more people can afford them.

IKEA was founded by Ingvar Kamprad in Småland, southern Sweden in 1943, when he was 17 years old. The company name is an abbreviation of his initials, IK, E stands for Elmtaryd, the name of the farm where he grew up in, and A stands for Agunnaryd where the farm is located.

The IKEA concept is based on a thorough knowledge of the needs and functions of life at home, by combining the experience of material usage and production techniques. IKEA has 75 years of experience in developing and displaying the IKEA product range.

The IKEA store presents a range of well-designed, functional and manufactured home furnishings through research and development, strict quality control and long-term sustainability in mind.

IKEA products are simple in design, multifunctional and have many "unseen" benefits. IKEA products are flat-packed, allowing for a "do-it-yourself" concept and more affordable prices for products made by designers.

The IKEA business in Indonesia is being operated under the exclusive franchise rights granted to PT Rumah Mebel Nusantara. The first IKEA store in Indonesia was opened in Alam Sutera on October 15, 2014, the second store is in Sentul City which was opened on November 28, 2019, the third IKEA store is in Kota Baru Parahyangan which was opened on March 28, 2021, and the fourth store is in Jakarta Garden City which was opened on September 16, 2021. In addition to the stores above, IKEA has opened a Customer Meeting Point in Bali.

