Le FRENCH DESIGN 100 Digital Festival Celebrates 100 Projects Making French Design Shine Worldwide

PARIS, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Le FRENCH DESIGN 100, the only design award in France to honor the international actions of its designers, will celebrate its second edition under the High Patronage of Mr. Emmanuel MACRON, President of the French Republic, with an opening ceremony in January 2022 and digital festival running through February 20th, 2022.

Le FRENCH DESIGN 100 Festival

Le FRENCH DESIGN 100 Festival celebrates 100 recipients for conveying the spirit and essential values of French design.

Following the success of the first Le FRENCH DESIGN edition (2019) at the Musée des Arts Decoratifs Paris, Le FRENCH DESIGN 100 has once again selected 100 objects (furniture, decoration) and spatial design (hotels, boutiques, restaurants) projects to be recognized for conveying the spirit and essential values of French design.

The list of names will be revealed gradually during the festival by Le FRENCH DESIGN partners including museums and international cultural establishments, members of the jury, best-in-class brands and design luminaries from participating countries including designer Timothy Corrigan, Christopher Turner (keeper of design, architecture and digital, V&A museum in London), Hugo Pontoriero (curator, National Museum of Decorative Art, Buenos Aires), Sangun Jeon (director of Platform-L Contemporary Art Center, Seoul), and guest of honor Philippe Starck.

This second edition of Le FRENCH DESIGN 100 will include exclusive, never-seen-before videos from the 100 designers and the addition of Le FRENCH DESIGN WORLD MAP of Le FRENCH DESIGN interior design projects to help measure the role and impact of French design on an international scale.

Le FRENCH DESIGN 100 projects are not ranked; rather, they are intended to establish a panorama of the current diverse profiles and projects. Each project demonstrates that despite the health crisis and the ordeals endured by our design community we can be even more creative, that geographical distances are not insurmountable, and, as always, cultural differences enrich our collaborations as well as our heritage.

The jury, led by president Hervé Lemoine, director of Mobilier National, includes a prestigious selection of international experts such as Deyan Sudjic (director emeritus, Design Museum in London), Jennifer Flay (creative director, FIAC, Paris), Leila Anna Wahba (director and head curator, Architecture + Design Museum, Los Angeles), Dakota Jackson (designer and founder, House of Dakota Jackson, New York) and Miryon Ko (arts & culture director of Cartier, Japan).



Names of the 100 award recipients will be available on Jan 20th, 2022, at this link: Le FRENCH DESIGN 100.

SOURCE Le FRENCH DESIGN by VIA