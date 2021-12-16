Nylas' Company Culture, Diversity, and CEO Gleb Polyakov all rank in the top 5 percent of all companies on Comparably within their respective categories

Nylas Wins 2021 Comparably Awards for Best Company Culture, Best CEO, and Best Company for Diversity Nylas' Company Culture, Diversity, and CEO Gleb Polyakov all rank in the top 5 percent of all companies on Comparably within their respective categories

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nylas, the communications API platform company for business productivity automation, today announced the awards for Best Company Culture, Best CEO, and Best Company for Diversity from Comparably, a leading compensation, culture, and career-monitoring site in the U.S. Nylas closed out 2021 with a culture score of 4.9 out of 5 stars, ranking them in the top 5% of companies on Comparably. Nylas also finished in the top 5% of all companies in the categories of Best CEO and Best Company for Diversity.

www.nylas.com (PRNewsfoto/Nylas)

Nylas has now been recognized more than 20 times since the start of 2019 that Nylas has been recognized by Comparably. Last quarter, Nylas was awarded Best Company Happiness, Best Company Perks & Benefits, and Best Company Compensation.

Comparably's awards are derived from ratings provided by employees who anonymously rated their companies on Comparably.com. Nylas was recognized as a winner in the following categories:

Best Company Culture: This list is determined by evaluating companies on a set of 16 core metrics, from compensation and career growth opportunities to leadership and work environment criteria such as work-life balance, perks and benefits, and more. Nylas received a culture score of 4.9 out of 5 stars and an A+ rating.

Best CEO: The CEO score is based on information and insights gathered from employees and provides an understanding of the CEO's leadership style and effectiveness. Nylas Co-Founder & CEO Gleb Polyakov received an A+ rating, placing him in the top 5% of all companies on Comparably.

Best Company for Diversity: This award recognizes how diverse employees feel and rate their work experience across various cultural dimensions. Nylas has now been recognized as a Best Company for Diversity two years in a row

"Company culture, diversity, and employee well-being have been foundational elements at Nylas since day one and have been essential to our continued success and growth. In 2021 alone, we've raised $120 million in Series C funding, surpassed 100,000 developers worldwide on our platform, and expanded our team internationally, all of which wouldn't have been possible without a team committed to developing and nurturing a strong and inclusive company culture," said Gleb Polyakov, Co-Founder & CEO, Nylas. "It is incredibly humbling to see our investments and focus within areas such as diversity and inclusion, work-life balance, employee perks and benefits recognized by Comparably and embraced by our growing team."

The connection between a strong company culture, employee productivity, and ultimately, business growth has become increasingly clear. According to a Gallup study, engaged employees are 21% more productive. In recent years, particularly during the pandemic, company culture and positive leadership have played a fundamental role in helping companies navigate employee burnout, mental wellness, and employee retention.

Along with numerous awards from Comparably, Nylas was recently named to the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the second consecutive year as well as being recognized as a Great Place to Work®-certified company.

For more information about Nylas and their recent achievements, please visit www.nylas.com, and visit https://www.nylas.com/company/jobs/ to see Nylas' open positions by department, location, and more.

About Nylas

Hundreds of thousands of developers around the world use Nylas to quickly and securely build email, scheduling, and work automation features into their applications. With Nylas, developers at innovative companies like Upwork, Wix, Freshworks, Lever, Dialpad, Ceridian, and Move.com get unprecedented access to rich communications data from their end-users, pre-built workflows that automate everyday tasks, embeddable UI/UX components for fast front-end development, and comprehensive security features - all delivered via a suite of powerful APIs that make integration easy.

Learn more at www.nylas.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Comparably

Comparably (www.comparably.com) is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with over 15 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education – it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third party site for workplace culture and compensation data. For more information on Comparably's studies and annual Best Places to Work and Best Brands Awards, visit www.comparably.com/news.

General Methodology

Comparably Awards are based on sentiment feedback provided by current employees who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com during a 12-month look-back period. Employees have the opportunity to answer up to 100 questions spanning nearly 20 different workplace topics in a variety of data-driven formats (yes/no, true/false, 1-10 scale, multiple-choice). Each answer is given a numerical score and compared to companies of similar size.

To qualify, Large companies (more than 500 employees) must meet a minimum of 75 employee participants and Small/Mid-Size companies (500 or fewer employees) need a minimum of 25 participants. For fairness and statistical significance, additional weight is given to companies with more participation. The final data set was compiled from 15 million ratings across 70,000 companies. There are no fees or costs associated with participating, nor is nomination required.

For Awards FAQ: www.comparably.com/awards

CONTACT:

Jason Sophian

Director of Communications, Nylas

jason.sophian@nylas.com

Samantha Miller

BLASTmedia for Nylas

317.806.1900 x 161

samantha@BLASTmedia.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nylas