QHR Health Creates Charitable Foundation to Improve Rural Health Outcomes

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QHR Health, a leading shared service solutions provider strengthening independent community healthcare, has created a national foundation to improve health outcomes in rural America. The QHR Cares Foundation will focus on funding solutions to improve factors related to the five social determinants of health (SDOH) – Economic Stability, Education Access and Quality, Healthcare Access and Quality, Neighborhood and Built Environment, Social and Community Context – that drive more than 80 percent of health outcomes.

"In the season of giving, I'm proud to announce the creation of the QHR Cares Foundation to improve the health of rural communities," said Shelley Riser, President of the QHR Cares Foundation and Chief Clinical Officer of QHR Health. "The foundation reinforces and amplifies QHR Health's commitment to strengthening independent community health, especially our work to ensure the rural areas that many of our hospitals serve are able to meet community needs and improve the overall quality of life."

The QHR Cares Foundation Scholarship Program provides financial support to individuals who are pursuing a career in health sciences and reside in a community served by a QHR client hospital. Scholarships awards range from $2,000 to $5,000. Applications open on March 1, 2022 and will be accepted until May 31, 2022. To apply, visit: https://qhrcares.org/how-we-work/. The QHR Cares Foundation also provides grants to client hospitals for programs and capital improvements that address healthcare disparities and inequities.

QHR Health strengthens independent community healthcare as the industry's leading health solutions provider serving independent, critical access and rural hospitals and health systems across the U.S. For more than 40 years, QHR Health has collaborated with clients to ensure that people in communities ranging from small rural towns to larger population centers, have local access to quality healthcare services. To learn more, visit QHR.com (https://qhr.com) or connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

