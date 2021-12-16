Sun Life announces Sun Life Link to create a better benefits experience through enhanced digital connectivity

WELLESLEY, Mass., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S. has launched Sun Life Link, a broad portfolio of digital connection solutions, including APIs (application programming interface) with prominent HCM (human capital management) and benefits administration systems. These connections alleviate manual administrative tasks for HR professionals by automating employee insurance and data processes to produce real-time results. Employers experience a more efficient process with more time to spend on benefits strategy, employee programs, and other priorities, and their employees see faster confirmation of insurance coverage and status updates.

Sun Life Link is backed by dedicated teams of technology experts who focus on building the technical framework to develop secure, customizable API integrations that address client needs. By proactively partnering with clients to build and implement new connections, these teams ensure they are solving for clients' specific pain points and setting them up for immediate and ongoing success.

"We are committed to bringing our clients innovative solutions, connections and partnerships that make their lives easier," said Kevin Krzeminski, senior vice president of National Accounts at Sun Life U.S. "Sun Life Link creates connections and provides expertise that ease administrative burdens for HR teams, saving them significant time and making the benefits enrollment process far more efficient and streamlined."

Sun Life Link API connections facilitate the exchange of EOI (evidence of insurability) data, which results in a faster, easier enrollment experience for employers and employee members. With many benefits administration and HCM system connections already implemented, Sun Life Link adds new connections on a continuing basis, enhancing the size and scope of solutions as well as catering to a broader range of employers with different needs and goals.

Sun Life approaches digital solution development with flexibility to adapt to continuously evolving client needs. Sun Life Link solutions include leave administration, self-billing, and enrollment and plan design integration, further automating manual HR tasks around benefits management.

For more information about Sun Life Link, visit: www.Sunlife.com/Link.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of September 30, 2021, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.39 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

In the United States, Sun Life is one of the largest group benefits providers, serving more than 60,000 employers in small, medium and large workplaces across the country. Sun Life's broad portfolio of insurance products and services in the U.S. includes disability, absence management, life, dental, vision, voluntary and medical stop-loss. Sun Life and its affiliates in asset management businesses in the U.S. employ approximately 5,500 people. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com/us .

