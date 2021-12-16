Titan Development Receives NAIOP New Mexico's Coveted Chairman's Award

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We are very pleased to announce that Titan Development ("Titan") was recently honored with three awards from NAIOP New Mexico, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association. At the 2021 NAIOP NM Chapter Awards of Excellence event on December 10, 2021, Titan Partners Ben Spencer and Kurt Browning were presented with the Chairman's Award, the Association's highest honor, as well as the Eagle Award (Industrial) for the Highlands Skybridge and the Eagle Award (Mixed Use/Multi-Family) for Broadstone Highlands North.

For decades, the prestigious Chairman's Award of NAIOP NM has been given only on the occasion of especially noteworthy projects for outstanding individual achievement. For the first time ever, this year NAIOP NM voted to honor a company, Titan Development, citing the firm for investment and development excellence, and the team's success in growing from their New Mexico roots into a major presence throughout the Southwest and beyond. Kevin Reid, Founding Partner at Titan Development, added, "With offices in Austin and Albuquerque, our team can compete with anyone in any locale, and that is reflective of our success and significant activity in the Texas market."

Kurt Browning, Partner at Titan Development and NAIOP National Board member said, "It's an honor for us to receive this accolade from NAIOP NM, and for them to recognize our company and vision. This has been a record-breaking year of expansion for Titan Development including our investment platform, and our team is committed and passionate about what we do, from multifamily developments in New Mexico, Colorado and Texas, to our rapidly growing industrial parks supporting our tremendous expansion in Texas."

"We are also very gratified to have been awarded two Eagle Awards from NAIOP NM for The Highlands project in Albuquerque," said Ben Spencer, Founding Partner at Titan Development. "They are well-deserved recognition of the Titan team's talent and tenacity. We originated The Highlands 15 years ago with a vision of transforming 12 acres of previously blighted area, and this year our team finally saw their work become living buildings. Albuquerque now has a mixed-use, much-needed multifamily residential community around Presbyterian Hospital connected by Skybridge to the new Ronald McDonald House inside the Springhill Suites hotel. We are proud that hundreds of young patients and their families from the hospital will be served there each year. We thank NAIOP NM for this recognition."

The 280-foot Highlands Skybridge is the first of its kind in Albuquerque, linking Presbyterian Hospital to the SpringHill Suites across the iconic Route 66 highway. The entire third floor of the hotel, to which the Skybridge directly connects, is a Ronald McDonald House, providing families with a home away from home as their children seek medical treatment.

Broadstone Highlands North is a 92-unit, luxury urban multifamily project with a main four-story building and four surrounding carriage buildings in The Highlands masterplan. Luxurious amenities are matched by the development's walkability to downtown attractions including dining, shopping and the University of New Mexico. The project is part of the ongoing efforts to revitalize the Route 66 corridor with live, work and play appeal.

Titan Development is a full-service development and real estate investment firm. Titan's principals have developed 13 million square feet of real estate totaling more than $2.2 billion in project cost since the firm was formed in 1999. Titan Development has a wealth of real estate development experience in many asset classes including private equity fund investment and management, and has offices in Austin, TX, and Albuquerque, NM.

Titan Development's first private equity fund Titan Development Real Estate Fund I (TDREF I) raised $112 million and invested in a variety of real estate asset classes. Titan Development Real Estate Fund II (TDREF II) raised $95 million and commenced in November of 2020. TDREF II focuses on industrial and multifamily development in secondary and tertiary markets. TDREF II has identified all fund projects, has committed 80% of the total fund equity to eleven projects and has identified the remaining projects which will commence construction in early 2022. Two new private equity funds will be launched in 2022.

