Inaugural Class of Fort Bragg BMW MSTEP Program, Taught by UTI, Celebrates Their Graduation & Prepares for New Civilian Careers as BMW Technicians

FORT BRAGG, N.C., PHOENIX, and WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, U. S. military leadership and members of the BMW North America and Universal Technical Institute senior leadership teams will celebrate the graduation of the first six service members from the inaugural BMW MSTEP class at Fort Bragg Army Base in North Carolina. The newly established BMW MSTEP (Military Service Technician Education Program) program on Fort Bragg launched in September and is designed to provide training for new career opportunities for service members transitioning from military service back into civilian life. The event also serves as a ribbon-cutting ceremony and official opening of a brand new, 4,000-square-foot BMW and UTI technician training facility on the base.

The graduates completed the 16-week BMW technical education program that teaches a specialized on-base curriculum and hands-on training on diagnostics and technologies unique to the BMW brand. Following graduation and upon leaving the military, BMW will assist the new technicians seeking employment at authorized U.S. dealers.

"We are so thankful for our partnership with BMW, Universal Technical Institute and Fayetteville Technical Community College (FTCC) for allowing this to happen on schedule," said COL Scott Pence, Fort Bragg Garrison Commander. "The Military Service Technician Education Program (MSTEP) allows our transitioning service members to be extremely marketable candidates for rewarding careers. We are proud of the hard work and effort that our Fort Bragg service members put into this course and wish them the very best of luck in their future endeavors."

"It is an honor to support and serve the men and women of the U.S. military just as they have supported and served so many during the course of their military careers," said Sebastian Mackensen, president and CEO, BMW of North America. "While the MSTEP program creates a pool of hard working, technically skilled, team-oriented individuals who are ready and able to support our dealer network, it also provides great opportunities for service members returning to civilian life."

"In a world where technology continues to advance, at UTI, we continually evolve our industry- and manufacture-aligned curriculum and training in partnership with great employers like BMW and military partners like Fort Bragg," said UTI CEO Jerome Grant. "The MSTEP program on Fort Bragg is an exceptional example of our industry-aligned education model brought to life, and with one of our longest industry partners, which allows us to serve those who have served our country."

The newly remodeled facility on Fort Bragg includes three work bays/classrooms and an alignment bay, all stocked with BMW's latest tools, diagnostic equipment, and a fleet of BMW Group vehicles. All courses are taught by BMW trained instructors which will give service members the skills needed to be productive BMW technicians.

The BMW / UTI MSTEP program on Fort Bragg is an expansion of the BMW STEP program and BMW of North America's existing efforts to provide well-trained and qualified BMW technicians for its dealer network while also supporting and providing career opportunities for U.S. service members. The BMW MSTEP program was first launched at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in Southern California in 2018, with UTI, making BMW the first premium automotive brand to open a workshop and training program for military service members directly on a U.S. military base.

About Universal Technical Institute

Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Phoenix, Universal Technical Institute's (NYSE: UTI) mission is to serve our students, partners, and communities by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers. More than 225,000 students have graduated from one of UTI's 14 campuses located across Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Texas. UTI's campuses are accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC), while its employer-aligned technical training programs are offered under four brands: Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute / Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology. For more information and a complete list of all programs offered, please visit www.uti.edu or follow on LinkedIn @UniversalTechnicalInstitute.

About BMW North America

BMW of North America, LLC has been present in the United States since 1975. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars NA, LLC began distributing vehicles in 2003. The BMW Group in the United States has grown to include marketing, sales, and financial service organizations for the BMW brand of motor vehicles, including motorcycles, the MINI brand, and the Rolls-Royce brand of Motor Cars; Designworks, a strategic design consultancy based in California; a technology office in Silicon Valley, and various other operations throughout the country. BMW Manufacturing Co., LLC in South Carolina is the BMW Group global center of competence for BMW X models and manufactures the X3, X4, X5, X6 and X7 Sports Activity Vehicles. The BMW Group sales organization is represented in the U.S. through networks of 351 BMW passenger car and BMW Sports Activity Vehicle centers, 144 BMW motorcycle retailers, 108 MINI passenger car dealers, and 38 Rolls-Royce Motor Car dealers. BMW (US) Holding Corp., the BMW Group's sales headquarters for North America, is located in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

