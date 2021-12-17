InventHelp Inventor Develops Cell Phone Tracking System (BMA-5690)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I can certainly identify with the many people I see scrambling to find their phones," said an inventor from N. Andover, Mass. "Since I often have a hard time keeping track of mine, I came up with this timesaving way to keep smart phones easily accessible."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He developed the patent-pending NEVER LOSE YOUR SMART PHONE to enable users to keep track of their smart phones, which reduces the chances of losing, misplacing or having a phone stolen. It does so by audibly alerting users if they do not have the phone with them. Thus, it saves time, effort and phone replacement expense. At the same time, it affords peace of mine and reduces frustration over loss of phone contents. This practical system is also easy to install and use. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BMA-5690, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp