SABRE PEPPER GEL: A GREAT ENHANCEMENT TO TRADITIONAL PEPPER SPRAY

CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SABRE, the #1 personal safety brand preferred by consumers and law enforcement worldwide, is educating consumers about its SABRE Pepper Gel that provides a safer, enhanced level of personal protection than traditional pepper spray.

SABRE Pepper Gel provides a safer, enhanced level of personal protection than traditional pepper spray. SABRE is the #1 personal safety brand preferred by consumers and law enforcement worldwide.

Consumers never know where they'll be when they find themselves in a threatening situation. Personal safety should never be at risk, no matter the environment, the conditions, or the people. Consumers want to have confidence in the personal protection device they use.

Education is a key component, and SABRE understands this. The company develops educational materials and demonstration videos for each product and ensures that the products developed meet the personal and professional lifestyles of users.

Those considering carrying a personal defense device may first think of traditional pepper sprays, and while this is one of the most commonly used tools for personal safety, SABRE Pepper Gel provides a safer, enhanced level of personal protection.

"While most people we train are familiar with the concept of pepper spray, it is important for them to not only understand how those products should be safely used but to also be aware of the other personal safety solutions, such as pepper gel and its many advantages that can be used for specific applications when posed with a threat," says David Nance, founder of SABRE Personal Safety Academy and CEO of SABRE.

Nance's Personal Safety Academy helps provide personal safety knowledge and empowers users through its website by helping consumers develop their own personal safety plan and delivering instruction on how to use SABRE personal safety devices via a library of videos and guides. SABRE also provides two types of personal safety training courses - the Civilian Safety Awareness Program and the SABRE College Safety Program where SABRE-trained instructors teach classes for everyday safety.

SABRE Pepper Gels Advantages

SABRE believes that Personal Safety is Personal by continuing to provide users with solutions such as Pepper Gel that is available for multiple applications, including home defense, on-the-go, athletic and tactical. As effective as traditional pepper spray when sprayed across the eyes in an ear-to-ear pattern, Pepper Gel deploys 20% further providing protection at an even greater distance. Thicker than liquid pepper sprays, Pepper Gel only affects what it directly contacts, making it safer for users as well as those they are with. The steady stream of gel reduces wind blowback making it safer to use outside. And because it does not atomize like sprays, SABRE Pepper Gel is also a good choice for defending oneself indoors or in close quarters as it is less likely to foul the air. All SABRE Pepper Gels are guaranteed to contain SABRE's maximum strength formula in every canister. According to an independent study conducted by the University of Utah, variability rates in the concentration of active ingredients in pepper sprays have a 30% failure rate. With an industry-exclusive HPLC laboratory, only SABRE guarantees its maximum strength formulation in every canister.

SABRE's Pepper Gel Benefits Offer Products Addressing Varied Safety Situations

Knowing what Pepper Gel products are best puts the power back in the user's hands to go about their day – and live life confidently. Think of this as SABRE Pepper Gel 101.

Pepper Gel Provides Effectiveness and User Confidence

Crime continues to spike across America and citizens are concerned. According to The State of Safety in America, SafeWise ( June 2021 ), 41 and 42 percent of US adults are concerned about property crime and violent crime, up 31 and 24 percent respectively in the last year alone.



With the rise in crime, the

Crime continues to spike across America and citizens are concerned. According to The State of Safety in America, SafeWise (), 41 and 42 percent of US adults are concerned about property crime and violent crime, up 31 and 24 percent respectively in the last year alone.With the rise in crime, the SABRE Crossfire Pepper Gel with Belt Clip can provide a powerful, personal safety option. Just as effective as SABRE pepper spray when sprayed across the eyes in an ear-to-ear pattern, it has an impressive 18-foot range and up to 18 bursts lending protection against multiple threats at a safer distance. SABRE's Crossfire technology allows the Pepper Gel to be deployed at any angle, even upside down, to maximize target acquisition making it more effective against moving threats. The flip-top safety mechanism prevents accidental discharge, and an attached belt clip provides easy accessibility. Pepper Gel for the On-the-Go

Parking garages — whether at hospitals, hotels, or downtown offices — are the third most common place for assaults, abductions, and homicides after private homes and streets, alleys or sidewalks, according to FBI data from 2018, the most recent year for which numbers are available. More homicides happen in parking garages than at bars, motels, gas stations or in the woods combined.



The

Parking garages — whether at hospitals, hotels, or downtown offices — are the third most common place for assaults, abductions, and homicides after private homes and streets, alleys or sidewalks, according to FBI data from 2018, the most recent year for which numbers are available. More homicides happen in parking garages than at bars, motels, gas stations or in the woods combined.The SABRE Pepper Gel with Finger Grip and Key Ring helps protect users from those that may not have their best interest in mind by providing maximum strength protection that's easily carried on the go. It provides 25 bursts (5x the competition) for protection against multiple threats, and the Pepper Gel's 12-foot range keeps attackers at a distance helping allow users to distance themselves from the threat. An ergonomic finger grip helps to improve aim and gives more control while using the Pepper Gel. A flip-top safety prevents accidental discharge in a purse or bag. The keyring easily attaches onto keys or lanyards for quick access to protection if needed. Pepper Gel Is Better for Close Quarters

Carjackings are up and the close encounters have raised exponentially over the past 18 months. In 2020 Chicago's carjackings were up 134%, with 1,416 people being forcibly removed from their vehicle according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau report. This trend continued in 2021, with Chicago seeing a 44% increase, New York is experiencing an 81% increase.



The



Seat belts can be an obstacle to overcome, and the built-in cutter helps to free oneself in an emergency while the window breaker tool helps to break windows to aid in escape.

Carjackings are up and the close encounters have raised exponentially over the past 18 months. In 2020 Chicago's carjackings were up 134%, with 1,416 people being forcibly removed from their vehicle according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau report. This trend continued in 2021, withseeing a 44% increase, Washington, D.C. is up 45%, andis experiencing an 81% increase.The SABRE Safe Escape 3-In-1 Pepper Gel with Seat Belt Cutter and Window Breaker offers both personal safety and escape tools in a multi-use device with multiple auto threats deploying 25 powerful bursts (5x the competition) of Pepper Gel and has a 12-foot range for protection at a safe distance. Pepper Gel provides personal protection avoiding the atomization of traditional pepper spray so the thick gel can be directed at the target more accurately and marking the attacker with a UV dye that helps identify the assailant for police. The flip-top design allows for the immediate deployment of the Pepper Gel in high-stress situations.Seat belts can be an obstacle to overcome, and the built-in cutter helps to free oneself in an emergency while the window breaker tool helps to break windows to aid in escape. Pepper Gel Reduces Wind Blowback for Outdoor Athletes

Running and exercising outdoors is a great way to maintain a healthy body and mind, however, over 60% of females have said they've been harassed while doing so resulting in 91% of them having to change their outdoor exercise regime (per a November 2021 Runner's World study).



The

Running and exercising outdoors is a great way to maintain a healthy body and mind, however, over 60% of females have said they've been harassed while doing so resulting in 91% of them having to change their outdoor exercise regime (per aRunner's World study).The SABRE Runner Pepper Gel with Adjustable Hand Strap helps runners and outdoor exercise enthusiasts to pursue their passions confidently. The convenient adjustable hand strap does not deter the activity and provides immediate access which contains 35 bursts (5X the competition) for protection against multiple threats, and a long, 12-foot (4-meter) range for protection at a safe distance. The steady stream of gel reduces wind blowback making it safer to use outdoors. A UV marking dye helps the authorities identify an aggressor after being sprayed, so users can focus on getting to safety. The reflective SABRE logo increases visibility to drivers at night. Pepper Gel is Better to Use Indoors

The home is one of the most important places in your life, where you come together with family and friends and store your valuables. According to an AAU survey, pepper products scored among the top at-home personal safety strategies with 43% claiming they have a pepper product at home to help ensure their personal safety.



The



To learn more about SABRE Pepper Gel products available for home defense, on-the-go, athletic and tactical usage, visit



ABOUT SABRE

The leading personal safety brand with police and consumers worldwide, SABRE is a family-owned and operated business with more than 45 years of experience in the personal safety space with a long-standing reputation for providing reliable, easy-to-use personal safety solutions that help put more distance between the user and multiple threats. Only SABRE encourages users to Make It Safe so that they can live confidently with empowering personal safety products that they can trust. For more information, please visit The home is one of the most important places in your life, where you come together with family and friends and store your valuables. According to an AAU survey, pepper products scored among the top at-home personal safety strategies with 43% claiming they have a pepper product at home to help ensure their personal safety.The SABRE Home Defense Pepper Gel contains 17 bursts for protection against multiple threats and has a long, 17-foot (5 meter) range for protection at a safe distance. Pepper Gel is safer to use indoors as it does not atomize like traditional pepper sprays and is less likely to foul the air. The UV marking dye helps the authorities identify an attacker after they're sprayed. The product also features a twist-lock safety to prevent an accidental discharge that also glows-in-the-dark so it's easier to locate at night. It includes a wall mount clip to strategically place your pepper gel in an easily accessible location that is out of the reach of children.To learn more about SABRE Pepper Gel products available for home defense, on-the-go, athletic and tactical usage, visit www.sabrered.com The leading personal safety brand with police and consumers worldwide, SABRE is a family-owned and operated business with more than 45 years of experience in the personal safety space with a long-standing reputation for providing reliable, easy-to-use personal safety solutions that help put more distance between the user and multiple threats. Only SABRE encourages users to Make It Safe so that they can live confidently with empowering personal safety products that they can trust. For more information, please visit www.sabrered.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Paramount Public Relations

Jessica Prah

jessica@paramountpr.com

312-953-3257

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SABRE