BEACHES TURKS & CAICOS TO HOST '98 DEGREES' REUNION CONCERT

TURKS & CAICOS, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beaches Resorts, the leading all-inclusive family-friendly resort company, has announced it will be home to an exclusive throwback concert from international pop band, 98 Degrees, who will reunite at Beaches Turks & Caicos.

International pop group, 98 Degrees, to perform at Beaches Turks & Caicos.

For superfans looking to vacation with their favorite '90's band, Beaches Resorts is giving one lucky person the chance to snag a trip for two to see 98 Degrees live and in person, as they perform at the French Village of Beaches Turks & Caicos on January 24, 2022. The winner will receive a four-day three-night Luxury Included® Vacation for two (2) to Beaches® Turks and Caicos, VIP concert seating, and access to an exclusive pre-concert event with the band.

The sweepstakes will run from December 24th to December 31st, with the lucky winner to be announced on January 10th, 2022. To enter, visit https://www.beaches.com/sweepstakes/.

At Beaches Turks & Caicos, guests of all ages can enjoy the many unique restaurants, land and water sports, the Red Lane® Spa and more, making for a one-of-a-kind, all-inclusive trip ideal for every family member. With 21 restaurants, 15 bars including swim-up bars, and 10 pools, the resort is the ultimate Caribbean playground for kids and adults alike. At Beaches Turks & Caicos, bungalows and suites are nestled into five distinct areas, the Seaside Village, the garden paradise of the Caribbean Village, the sophisticated French Village, the monumental surroundings of the Italian Village and the Key West Village made up of three-and-four bedroom villas. Guests are encouraged to explore the complimentary water sports offered on-resort such as snorkeling, kayaking, and PADI certified scuba programs – the most comprehensive scuba program in the Caribbean.

Beaches Resorts' feature attractions for the whole family from a 45,000 square-foot Pirates Island Waterpark to the Caribbean's most innovative entertainment program with activities for all ages - all-included in the experience. Guests can also take advantage of Beaches' state-of-the-art Kids Camp, operated by certified nannies who are members of the International Nanny Association with special team members trained to cater to families with children on the spectrum or other special needs care.

Beaches ® Resorts:

With three spectacular locations in Turks & Caicos and Jamaica, and a fourth location coming to St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Beaches® Resorts is the ultimate getaway for every member of the family. Beaches Resorts provides more quality inclusions than any other resort company on the planet with outrageous waterparks, XBOX® Play Lounges, exclusive Kids Camps, teen nightclubs, Certified Nannies, Butler service, Red Lane® Spas, Aqua Centers with expert PADI® certification and training; and free Wi-Fi. As a proud sponsor of Sesame Street, Beaches Resorts also offers the Caribbean Adventures with Sesame Street®, where kids can spend their vacation with their favorite friends from the Sesame Street gang with daily activities and weekly stage shows. Beaches Resorts are the perfect place for family gatherings from reunions and special birthdays to the signature destination wedding program, Beaches Customizable Weddings. Beaches Resorts guarantees guests peace of mind from arrival to departure with the Beaches Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness, the company's enhanced health and safety measures designed to give guests the utmost confidence when vacationing in the Caribbean. Beaches Resorts is part of family-owned Sandals Resorts International (SRI), founded by the late Gordon "Butch" Stewart, which includes Luxury Included® Sandals Resorts, and is the Caribbean's leading all-inclusive resort company. For more information about the Beaches Resorts, visit www.beaches.com.

