Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology, Ginkgo Bioworks to Launch Biotechnology Manufacturing Associates Degree

BOSTON, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology (BFIT), a private non-profit college offering affordable education for people seeking technical and trade careers, announced today a partnership with Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA) to develop an associate degree in biotechnology manufacturing. The program will be housed at the Nubian Square Life Science Training Center, a collaboration of organizations uniting to meet the demand for a well-trained and diverse life sciences workforce, with additional funding through a $100,000 grant from Kargman Family Foundation.

The training partnership between BFIT and Ginkgo Bioworks, the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, will focus on supporting the development of critical workforce skills in the areas of biotechnology, biomanufacturing, clinical research and bioengineering. Program graduates will be prepared and trained for a wide range of entry- and mid-level technician positions focused on operations and maintenance, positions that are in high demand throughout the life sciences field. A 2020 report by the Massachusetts Biotechnology Education Foundation shows a 67% increase in life sciences jobs in Massachusetts over the past decade. The report also found that at the associate degree and high school graduate levels, job demand has grown by 140%.

"Our partnership with Ginkgo Bioworks is another example of BFIT's nimble approach toward identifying high demand industries that require a skilled workforce and offer opportunities for sustainable career development for our graduates," said Aisha Francis, President and CEO of BFIT. "This new associate's degree in biotechnology manufacturing positions our students to play a critical role in supplying a diverse and qualified workforce to fill Massachusetts' booming life science and medical industry."

"There is a common misconception that only those with advanced degrees are qualified for jobs in the life sciences field. It's time for that misconception to be corrected," said Reshma Shetty, co-founder, Chief Operating Officer and President of Ginkgo Bioworks. "BFIT has strong community connections and a reputation for successfully educating young people in technical careers, and Ginkgo is committed to producing the next generation of life sciences professionals. Through this partnership, we hope to create long-term career opportunities for individuals who may not have previously considered this field."

The Nubian Square Life Science Training Center is located in close proximity to Madison Park Technical Vocational High School, John D. O'Bryant School of Mathematics and Science, Dearborn STEM Academy, Roxbury Community College, and other academic institutions with young talent excited to be prepared for life science careers. A key enabler of this degree program will be the Nubian Square Life Science Training Center, housed at Nubian Ascends in the Roxbury neighborhood alongside the proposed 68,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art BFIT campus planned for the corner of Harrison Ave and Eustis Street, remaking the landscape and adding economic vitality to this historically and culturally rich area. The Training Center will be designed to include lab training facilities; BFIT instructors will provide instruction to the talented students studying to enter these growing industries.

"We've entered into this strategic education partnership with corporate partners to make sure that community members from areas historically overlooked have access to new economy jobs that are in high demand and pay well. This is what equity in action looks like and it's long overdue," said Richard Taylor, Managing Director of the Nubian Ascends project.

The Nubian Square Life Science Training Center has already received a $100,000 grant from the Kargman Family Foundation to educate and explain Life Science career options to high school students, community college students, and adults seeking new careers in Boston.

About Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology

Founded in 1908 in Boston, Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology is an affordable, urban College serving the Boston region and committed to student success and career readiness in technology fields, 90% of which are integrated with an approach to sustainability. With clean and green tech verticals in their top programs like HVAC&R, Wind Energy Technology, Automotive, and Electrical Engineering, BFIT provides personalized support, hands-on learning, and industry-informed curricula to prepare graduates for well-paid work, life-long learning, and civic engagement. For more information, please go to www.bfit.edu .

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo is building a platform to enable customers to program cells as easily as we can program computers. The company's platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo has also actively supported a number of COVID-19 response efforts, including K-12 pooled testing, vaccine manufacturing optimization and therapeutics discovery. For more information, visit www.ginkgobioworks.com .

About Nubian Ascends

In addition to the Life Science Training Center, the Nubian Ascends project will offer affordable artist housing, artist studio and collaboration spaces, commercial space, a marketplace, a 300-car parking garage, and a multi-purpose cultural hall and theater that will support Nubian Square's transformation as a new iconic space for the region. The proposed commercial space will promote job creation, which will bring purchasing power to support neighborhood businesses and create demand for the 48,000 sf marketplace on the ground floor. The marketplace will feature local artisans and makers and a food hall that showcases chefs from an on-site culinary arts program. www.nubiansquareascends.com

