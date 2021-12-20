Calamos Investments Launches Global Sustainable Equities Fund Led by ESG Pioneers

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calamos Investments®*, a global investment management firm with more than $40 billion in assets under management, today announced the launch of the Calamos Global Sustainable Equities Fund (CGSIX), a new mutual fund steered by a seasoned investment team with decades of sustainable investing experience.

The Fund's co-managers, Anthony (Tony) Tursich and James (Jim) Madden, joined Calamos earlier this year and have been managing sustainable investment strategies since the 1990s when they developed one of the first sustainable research platforms and helped set industry standards for ESG-focused portfolios.

Calamos President and Chief Executive Officer John Koudounis said, "Our launch of this Fund is consistent with our growth strategy of providing clients with high-quality, specialized investment solutions. With so many newcomers jumping into this growing category, we're pleased to offer a product led by a team with such deep experience and proven capabilities within the ESG space."

Founder, Chairman and Global Chief Investment Officer, John P. Calamos, Sr. stated, "Tony and Jim's approach to sustainable investing aligns well with our firm's active, growth orientation focusing on company fundamentals and risk management. Their experience enables them to look below the surface to identify companies that clear a high bar for both sustainability and growth potential."

Calamos Global Sustainable Equities Fund seeks to invest in responsible, engaged companies—in both developed and emerging markets—that have above-average growth potential and meet defined environmental, social and governance criteria. The Fund utilizes a proprietary ESG ranking system that looks at both quantitative and qualitative factors including a company's position and practices on environmental stewardship, human rights and equality, societal impact, and corporate governance.

"Investing with an ESG focus helps us find companies that are financially strong and are also well-run businesses," said Tony Tursich. "Jim and I have learned through decades of experience that great insights can be gained by understanding management's ability to navigate ESG considerations and their material risks."

About Calamos

Calamos Investments is a diversified global investment firm offering innovative investment strategies including alternatives, multi-asset, convertible, fixed income, equity, and sustainable equity, currently managing more than $40 billion in assets under management. The firm offers strategies through separately managed portfolios, mutual funds, closed-end funds, private funds, and UCITS funds. Clients include major corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations, and individuals, as well as the financial advisors and consultants who serve them. Headquartered in the Chicago metropolitan area, the firm also has offices in New York, San Francisco, Milwaukee, Portland (Oregon), and the Miami area. For more information, please visit www.calamos.com.

*Calamos Investments LLC, referred to herein as Calamos Investments®, is a financial services company offering such services through its subsidiaries: Calamos Advisors LLC, Calamos Wealth Management LLC, Calamos Investments LLP and Calamos Financial Services LLC.

About Tony Tursich and Jim Madden

Tony Tursich and Jim Madden worked together at Portfolio 21 in the 1990s and helped develop, launch, and together co-manage one of the first global ESG public equity mutual funds from its inception in September of 1999. The fund was acquired by Trillium Asset Management in December of 2014 where Tony served as a co-portfolio manager with Jim until July of 2018, and Jim served as portfolio manager until April 2021. In 2018, Tony Tursich founded ESG-based investment boutique Pearl Impact Capital LLC, offering sustainable investment strategies in US, international and global equities that are now offered as SMAs by Calamos Investments.

View original content:

SOURCE Calamos Investments