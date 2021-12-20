FORESEE Launches Commercial DDR5 to Empower Big Data Era

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2020, data centers have seen additional development opportunities driven by new infrastructure. For this reason, DDRs have been developed to become faster and more efficient. On July 14, 2020, JEDEC released the DDR5 SDRAM standard, marking the industry-wide transition to DDR5 server dual in-line memory modules (DIMMs). In China, mainstream manufacturers are gradually focusing on DDR5, striving to promote its widespread commercialization. DDR5 brings with it a series of crucial improvements to help empower next-gen servers with better performance and lower power consumption.

With 22 years of experience in the storage industry, Longsys is constantly accumulating industrial experience while remaining centered on R&D technology. As the first company in China to do so, it has made multiple DDR5 test data items publicly available. FORESEE, the industrial storage brand of Longsys, has recently launched commercial DDR5 U-DIMM, available in 16GB and 32GB options.

DDR4 DIMM enables a data transfer rate of up to 3200 Mbps at 1.6 GHz. In comparison, DDR5U-DIMM offers a bandwidth of up to 4800 Mbps, providing an increase of 50%. The product allows a minimum supply voltage of 1.1V, outperforming that of DDR4 (1.2V) and reducing power consumption.

In addition to the basic features of DDR5, FORESEE's commercial DDR5 also supports on-die-ECC, 16n prefetch, and SAME-BANK REFRESH. Enhanced error correction ability also improves data integrity. While easing the burden of error correction, it allows full use of DRAM's efficient read and write mechanisms. The 16n prefetch based on the new architecture of DDR5 DIMM makes use of two independent 32-bit channels, improving concurrency and doubling the number of memory channels based on DDR4. SAME-BANK REFRESH allows for a refresh of one bank per bank group while leaving all other banks open for normal operation.

In light of these advantages, DDR5 is considered a "revolutionary" memory architecture. The continuous innovation and advancement of future application scenarios require mainstream platforms to rapidly push for DDR5 support. Since its establishment in 2011, FORESEE, the industrial storage brand of Longsys, has been committed to providing industrial users with comprehensive storage solutions. Currently, FORESEE offers DDR4 SO-DIMM, U-DIMM, VLP U-DIMM, DDR5 U-DIMM, and SO-DIMM. Throughout the next 5-10 years, FORESEE will continue to develop the DDR5 product line, promote its application in PCs, data centers, supercomputers, corporate servers, among others, and continuously provide improved memory solutions for industrial customers.

