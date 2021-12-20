Local Listings
Kenorland Minerals intersects 17.96 g/t Au over 15.40m at Regnault

Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Logo (CNW Group/Kenorland Minerals Ltd.)

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD) (OTCQX: NWRCF) (FSE: 3WQ0) ("Kenorland" or "the Company") is pleased to announce initial drill results from the recently completed 17,792 meter diamond drill program at the Regnault gold discovery within the Frotet Project ("the Project"), located in northern Quebec and held under joint venture ("the Joint Venture") with Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. ("SMMCL"). Assays from 32 of the 57 drill holes completed during the program, including 9,824 meters, are reported herein. Results from the remaining 25 holes (7,968 meters) will be reported once all assays have been received and compiled.

Highlights include the following:

  • 21RDD056A: 15.40m at 17.96 g/t Au incl. 7.20m at 36.29 g/t Au
  • 21RDD060: 3.00m at 32.21 g/t Au
  • 21RDD074: 3.45m at 17.53 g/t Au incl. 0.50m at 114.60 g/t Au
  • 21RDD077: 14.20m at 3.91 g/t Au incl. 2.73m at 15.34 g/t Au
  • 21RDD082A: 1.60m at 28.34 g/t Au

Figure 1. Plan Map of Regnault Drilling Highlights

Figure 1. Plan Map of Regnault Drilling Highlights (CNW Group/Kenorland Minerals Ltd.)

Zach Flood, President and CEO of Kenorland Minerals, states, "Our most recent drilling efforts at Regnault have delivered outstanding results as we continue to demonstrate scale, grade and continuity along multiple mineralized structures. The known extent of the system has grown with each program and our understanding of the controls on mineralization are developing rapidly. We look forward to announcing the remaining results in the near future as well as preparing the next phase of drilling scheduled to commence in January."

Discussion of Results

The 17,792 meter drill program was designed to systematically step-out along strike and down dip of the known structures (R1, R2 East, and R2 West Trends) to gain better understanding of the structural and lithological controls on gold mineralization, as well as explore for other mineralized structures within the Regnault gold system. Significant results along the R1 Trend continue to indicate multiple significant gold bearing structures. Holes 21RDD056A, which stepped out approximately 100m to the east of 21RDD024 (5.72m at 90.56 g/t Au – see press release dated May 26, 2021) returned 15.40m at 17.96 g/t Au. Hole 21RDD060 stepped out approximately 60m further to the east beyond 21RDD056A and intersected 3.00m at 32.21 g/t Au. Hole 21RDD074 drilled across the R1 structure approximately 270m to the west of 21RDD024 and intersected 3.45m at 17.53 g/t Au incl. 0.50m at 114.60 g/t Au. Drilling along the R1 Trend was completed at approximately 50-meter centers and extended the known presence of shear-hosted mineralization along 750m of strike length and to depths of 275m below surface. The R1 Trend remains open along strike and at depth.

Figure 2. Long Section of R1 Showing Reported Grade x Thickness Intercepts (g/t Au * m)

Figure 2. Long Section of R1 Showing Reported Grade x Thickness Intercepts (g/t Au * m) (CNW Group/Kenorland Minerals Ltd.)

Gold mineralization along the R1 Trend is associated with generally E-W trending and steeply north-dipping shear zones. Mineralized structures transect both the multiphase Regnault intrusive complex and surrounding volcanic rocks and are defined by zones of moderate-strong strain, biotite-calcite ± silica-chlorite alteration and disseminated pyrite (locally up to 3-10%). High grade intercepts are characteristically shear-hosted, laminated quartz-carbonate-pyrite veins, often haloed by variably deformed extensional stockwork quartz veining locally containing up to 20% pyrite along with trace chalcopyrite and occasional Au ± Ag tellurides and visible gold.

Figure 3. Core Photo of 21RDD056A: 15.40m at 17.96 g/t Au incl. 7.20m at 36.29 g/t Au

Figure 3. Core Photo of 21RDD056A: 15.40m at 17.96 g/t Au incl. 7.20m at 36.29 g/t Au (CNW Group/Kenorland Minerals Ltd.)

Drilling completed on the R2 Trend has identified gold mineralization along 950m of strike length trending east-northeast and to depths of 350m below surface. High grade gold has been intersected in stacked, shallow north dipping extensional type quartz veins (dominant style for R2 West), and E-W trending, steeply north-dipping shear hosted quartz-carbonate veins (the dominant style of mineralization for R2 East and similar in nature to the R1 Trend). The R2 trend also remains open along strike and down dip.

At R2 West, stepping out on approximately 50-meter centers, drilling demonstrated the presence of several high grade, stacked quartz veins. Hole 21RDD077 drilled approximately 50m to the west of 20RDD002 (0.77m at 14.60 g/t Au and 3.75m at 16.06 g/t Au - see press release dated July 29, 2020) and returned intercepts of 2.73m at 15.34 g/t Au and 7.50m at 3.06 g/t Au. Hole 21RDD082A drilled approximately 50m to the east of 20RDD002 and returned 1.60m at 28.34 g/t Au, 1.23m at 13.90 g/t Au, 1.19m at 14.12 g/t Au, and 2.81m at 5.81 g/t Au.

The R2 East shear zone is located along the northern margin of R2 West and trends eastward where shearing intersects the volcanic – diorite contact resulting in rheological controlled zones of dilation and vein formation. In this target area drilling followed up on the previous intercept of 20RDD015 (4.93m at 9.59 g/t Au see press release July 29, 2020). Significant high-grade results at R2 East include 21RDD054, which drilled 50m to the east and 190m down dip of 20RDD015, intersecting 1.01m at 26.33 g/t Au. Broad intervals of mineralization were also encountered, such as 21RDD063, which drilled 160m to the east of 20RDD015 and intersected several mineralized zones including 22.00m at 0.73 g/t Au.

Francis MacDonald, Executive Vice President of Exploration commented, "The summer 2021 Regnault drill program was designed to step-out aggressively from previous intersects along the R1 and R2 vein corridors, down to a vertical depth of approximately 250-350 meters, targeting new mineralized zones within the Regnault gold system. We are very impressed with the exceptional grades over considerable widths from this campaign as well as the strike length which is developing along these structures. The R1 corridor remains open in both directions, and with significant down-dip potential, as the vertical extent has only been tested to 275m depth. Importantly, wider zones of high grade mineralisation are beginning to take shape within the R1 structural corridor which will drive targeting for the upcoming Q1 2022 drill campaign. We also recognize R2 as a very significant target as our understanding of the geometry of shear and extensional veins continues to develop.  We look forward to the remainder of the results from outstanding holes, many of which have tested new areas within the Regnault gold system with the goal of establishing new gold-bearing structures.

To date a total of 34,206m has been drilled at Regnault including the initial discovery drill program in early 2020. Following the recently concluded program, which results are partially reported herein, planning has begun for a winter drill program commencing in January 2022. The upcoming program will conclude the fiscal 2021 budget approved by the Joint Venture in May 2021. The project is currently operated by Kenorland Minerals Ltd. and exploration is co-funded with joint venture partner, Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd.

Figure 4. Complete Table of Results

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Interval
(m)

Au (g/t)

Ag (g/t)

Residual
Au (g/t)

21RDD054


232.00

237.00

5.00

0.72

0.88


And

299.31

300.32

1.01

26.33

14.16


And

328.00

336.00

8.00

0.57

0.95


21RDD055


17.00

20.00

3.00

1.51

1.62

0.73

Incl.

17.60

18.45

0.85

3.48

3.80


And

156.20

169.00

12.80

0.40

0.26


And

213.00

215.45

2.45

1.82

1.83

1.26

Incl.

214.35

214.65

0.30

5.84

4.40


21RDD056A


133.00

148.40

15.40

17.96

12.84

1.87

Incl.

138.25

145.45

7.20

36.29

25.81


And

174.50

176.35

1.85

2.86

0.69

1.01

Incl.

174.95

175.40

0.45

8.62

2.30


21RDD057


192.65

196.00

3.35

2.67

1.67

1.03

Incl.

193.50

194.15

0.65

9.48

6.10


And

225.50

246.00

20.50

1.06

0.75

0.91

Incl.

233.90

234.60

0.70

5.29

3.60


21RDD058


NSV

21RDD059


315.20

327.76

12.56

0.64

0.47


21RDD060


115.60

118.60

3.00

32.21

16.34


21RDD061


76.00

78.50

2.50

4.88

5.91

1.57

Incl.

78.00

78.50

0.50

18.10

23.20


21RDD062


57.10

58.50

1.40

3.77

1.50


And

142.00

144.00

2.00

2.66

3.89


21RDD063


228.00

250.00

22.00

0.73

1.15


And

268.42

274.00

5.58

1.41

2.54


And

377.00

381.00

4.00

2.60

3.80

0.67

Incl.

378.00

379.00

1.00

8.39

12.20


21RDD064


142.00

152.50

10.50

0.98

0.88


21RDD065


41.50

49.00

7.50

3.64

3.18

1.01

Incl.

44.75

46.50

1.75

12.26

10.02


And

79.80

82.00

2.20

3.81

4.25


And

99.00

110.00

11.00

1.95

1.55

1.17

Incl.

99.50

102.00

2.50

4.61

4.16


And

132.00

134.00

2.00

8.58

4.83

2.78

Incl.

132.00

132.50

0.50

26.00

13.80


21RDD066


213.54

221.20

7.66

0.66

1.00


And

329.75

346.00

16.25

0.77

1.08

0.53

Incl.

339.50

340.50

1.00

4.52

5.91


And

366.40

369.00

2.60

3.17

2.69

1.33

Incl.

367.50

368.50

1.00

6.12

5.00


And

394.00

397.05

3.05

2.94

3.86

0.91

Incl.

394.00

394.90

0.90

7.80

8.40


And

416.00

441.00

25.00

0.31

0.31


21RDD067


136.50

141.50

5.00

6.74

5.65

1.51

Incl.

138.00

140.00

2.00

14.58

11.33


21RDD068


375.00

385.50

10.50

1.58

1.17

1.03

Incl

378.00

381.00

3.00

2.97

2.60


21RDD069


151.35

151.65

0.30

22.30

27.80


And

159.00

170.00

11.00

1.91

1.29

0.98

Incl.

166.00

169.30

3.30

4.08

1.71


21RDD070


5.00

19.75

14.75

0.82

0.76

0.41

Incl.

16.00

17.00

1.00

6.53

5.80


And

95.50

101.50

6.00

1.08

0.83


21RDD070A


7.50

9.00

1.50

3.20

0.60


And

102.50

111.00

8.50

0.86

0.53


And

405.50

408.30

2.80

1.80

1.24

0.87

Incl.

408.00

408.30

0.30

9.57

6.10


21RDD071A


97.05

98.60

1.55

3.19

7.87


And

120.00

128.00

8.00

2.05

2.01

0.98

Incl.

126.45

127.15

0.70

13.20

14.10


21RDD072D


271.40

276.50

5.10

1.18

1.20


And

403.50

406.00

2.50

2.49

2.50

2.09

Incl.

405.50

406.00

0.50

4.01

2.70


21RDD073A


145.85

151.50

5.65

0.76

0.92


And

189.60

194.30

4.70

1.68

2.47

0.87

Incl.

192.95

193.50

0.55

7.86

13.10


21RDD074


241.75

245.20

3.45

17.53

28.51

1.08

Incl.

243.60

244.10

0.50

114.60

187.30


21RDD075


140.84

141.70

0.86

9.63

12.63


And

188.80

190.00

1.20

6.23

6.08


21RDD076


49.20

60.20

11.00

0.54

0.73


21RDD077


30.50

44.70

14.20

3.91

3.50

1.19

Incl.

41.50

44.23

2.73

15.34

15.71


And

167.00

176.00

9.00

0.53

0.64


And

258.50

266.00

7.50

3.06

3.93

0.88

Incl.

258.50

259.10

0.60

28.10

37.90


And

347.52

353.55

6.03

0.69

0.73


21RDD078


22.00

22.50

0.50

36.40

11.60


And

69.00

85.50

16.50

1.27

0.91


21RDD079


94.35

113.20

18.85

1.12

1.48

0.86

Incl.

94.65

95.50

0.85

6.76

15.56


And 

134.20

134.50

0.30

10.60

8.50


21RDD080


115.30

121.45

6.15

1.16

1.14


And

147.50

152.50

5.00

1.05

1.18


21RDD082A


72.40

74.00

1.60

28.34

39.56


And

109.77

111.00

1.23

13.90

11.94


And

130.11

131.30

1.19

14.12

9.82


And

190.58

193.39

2.81

5.81

6.53

1.53

Incl.

190.58

191.12

0.54

23.80

24.50


21RDD083


117.50

126.00

8.50

0.86

1.01


21RDD084


213.50

216.00

2.50

1.98

1.39


21RDD086A


73.95

76.00

2.05

2.52

5.00

0.80

Incl.

73.95

74.50

0.55

7.23

16.20


21RDD087


85.40

90.00

4.60

2.49

2.00

1.76

Incl.

89.16

89.64

0.48

8.80

4.90


And

145.39

150.42

5.03

4.67

6.25

1.78

Incl.

147.35

147.76

0.41

17.10

15.80


And  Incl.

149.90

150.42

0.52

17.70

24.60


Assay intervals reported are core lengths, true widths have not been determined

Figure 5. Drill Collar Table

Hole ID

Easting (NAD83)

Northing (NAD83)

Elevation (m)

Depth (m)

Dip

Azimuth

21RDD054

519119

5620019

377

491.00

-45

328

21RDD055

519585

5620904

375

270.00

-50

162

21RDD056

519581

5620641

376

13.40

-45

350

21RDD056A

519581

5620641

376

186.00

-45

350

21RDD057

519585

5620904

375

285.00

-61

162

21RDD058

518976

5620078

378

272.00

-45

324

21RDD059

519604

5620590

376

414.00

-46

321

21RDD060

519639

5620821

375

162.00

-45

179

21RDD061

519148

5620128

379

356.00

-45

335

21RDD062

519701

5620870

375

267.00

-47

159

21RDD063

519148

5620128

379

513.62

-65

335

21RDD064

519717

5620659

379

234.00

-45

340

21RDD065

519823

5620699

379

261.00

-45

340

21RDD066

519241

5620108

377

512.00

-54

338

21RDD067

519487

5620838

375

198.00

-46

160

21RDD068

519709

5620543

377

492.00

-45

339

21RDD069

519487

5620838

375

252.00

-61

160

21RDD070

519263

5620147

377

260.00

-45

350

21RDD070A

519263

5620147

377

422.00

-45

350

21RDD071

519263

5620793

375

21.00

-45

160

21RDD071A

519263

5620793

375

165.00

-45

160

21RDD072

519519

5620564

377

63.00

-45

329

21RDD072B

519519

5620564

377

69.00

-45

329

21RDD072C

519519

5620564

377

33.00

-45

329

21RDD072D

519519

5620564

377

453.00

-45

329

21RDD073

519263

5620793

375

12.00

-65

160

21RDD073A

519263

5620793

375

255.00

-65

160

21RDD074

519275

5620574

375

312.00

-45

340

21RDD075

518648

5619858

387

224.00

-45

152

21RDD076

519250

5620668

375

201.00

-45

340

21RDD077

518626

5620061

382

408.08

-46

174

21RDD078

519194

5620652

375

150.00

-45

340

21RDD079

519308

5620799

375

159.00

-45

160

21RDD080

519308

5620799

375

231.00

-63

160

21RDD082

518716

5620128

384

32.00

-50

173

21RDD082A

518716

5620128

384

329.00

-50

173

21RDD083

519340

5620837

375

231.00

-46

160

21RDD084

519340

5620837

375

270.00

-61

160

21RDD086

519410

5620800

375

9.00

-45

160

21RDD086A

519410

5620800

375

150.00

-45

160

21RDD087

519410

5620800

375

186.00

-61

160

Qualified Person

Mr. Jan Wozniewski, B. Sc., P. Geo., OGQ (#2239) is the "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About the Frotet Project

The Frotet Project was first identified by Kenorland in 2017 after completing a regional prospectivity study over the Abitibi and Frotet-Evans Greenstone Belts of Quebec. The initial 55,921 ha property was acquired through map staking in March, 2017 and optioned to Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. ("SMMCL"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. in April, 2018. Two years of property-wide systematic till sampling led to a maiden drill program in 2020 which resulted in a significant grassroots discovery at the prospect now named Regnault. The project is currently under Joint Venture agreement between SMMCL and Kenorland Minerals Ltd., with interests being held at 80% and 20% respectively. Under the Joint Venture, exploration is funded pro-rata and Kenorland is presently the operator of the project.  Any party which does not contribute and is diluted below a 10% interest, converts its interest to an 2% uncapped net smelter royalty.

Figure 6. Map of Frotet Project showing Regional Till Sampling Geochemical Results

Figure 5. Map of Frotet Project showing Regional Till Sampling Geochemical Results (CNW Group/Kenorland Minerals Ltd.)

About Kenorland Minerals

Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSX.V KLD) is a mineral exploration Company incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia and based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Kenorland's focus is early to advanced stage exploration in North America.  The Company currently holds three projects in Quebec where work is being completed under joint venture and earn-in agreement from third parties. The Frotet Project is held under joint venture with Sumitomo, the Chicobi Project is optioned to Sumitomo, and the Chebistuan Project is optioned to Newmont Corporation. In Ontario, the Company holds the South Uchi Project under an earn-in agreement with a wholly owned subsidiary of Barrick Gold Corporation.  The Company also owns 100% of the advanced stage Tanacross porphyry Cu-Au-Mo project as well as an option to earn up to 70% from Newmont Corporation on the Healy Project, both located in Alaska, USA.

Further information can be found on the Company's website www.kenorlandminerals.com

Kenorland Minerals Ltd.
Zach Flood
President and CEO
Tel: +1 604 363 1779
zach@kenorlandminerals.com

Kenorland Minerals Ltd.
Francis MacDonald
Executive Vice President
Tel: +1 778 322 8705
francis@kenorlandminerals.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects', "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing these forward-looking statements are reasonable based upon the information currently available to management as of the date hereof, actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kenorland-minerals-intersects-17-96-gt-au-over-15-40m-at-regnault-301447993.html

SOURCE Kenorland Minerals Ltd.

