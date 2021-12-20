Kenorland Minerals intersects 17.96 g/t Au over 15.40m at Regnault

Logo (CNW Group/Kenorland Minerals Ltd.)

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD) (OTCQX: NWRCF) (FSE: 3WQ0) ("Kenorland" or "the Company") is pleased to announce initial drill results from the recently completed 17,792 meter diamond drill program at the Regnault gold discovery within the Frotet Project ("the Project"), located in northern Quebec and held under joint venture ("the Joint Venture") with Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. ("SMMCL"). Assays from 32 of the 57 drill holes completed during the program, including 9,824 meters, are reported herein. Results from the remaining 25 holes (7,968 meters) will be reported once all assays have been received and compiled.

Highlights include the following:

21RDD056A: 15.40m at 17.96 g/t Au incl. 7.20m at 36.29 g/t Au

21RDD060: 3.00m at 32.21 g/t Au

21RDD074: 3.45m at 17.53 g/t Au incl. 0.50 m at 114.60 g/t Au

21RDD077: 14.20m at 3.91 g/t Au incl. 2.73 m at 15.34 g/t Au

21RDD082A: 1.60m at 28.34 g/t Au

Figure 1. Plan Map of Regnault Drilling Highlights

Figure 1. Plan Map of Regnault Drilling Highlights (CNW Group/Kenorland Minerals Ltd.)

Zach Flood, President and CEO of Kenorland Minerals, states, "Our most recent drilling efforts at Regnault have delivered outstanding results as we continue to demonstrate scale, grade and continuity along multiple mineralized structures. The known extent of the system has grown with each program and our understanding of the controls on mineralization are developing rapidly. We look forward to announcing the remaining results in the near future as well as preparing the next phase of drilling scheduled to commence in January."

Discussion of Results

The 17,792 meter drill program was designed to systematically step-out along strike and down dip of the known structures (R1, R2 East, and R2 West Trends) to gain better understanding of the structural and lithological controls on gold mineralization, as well as explore for other mineralized structures within the Regnault gold system. Significant results along the R1 Trend continue to indicate multiple significant gold bearing structures. Holes 21RDD056A, which stepped out approximately 100m to the east of 21RDD024 (5.72m at 90.56 g/t Au – see press release dated May 26, 2021) returned 15.40m at 17.96 g/t Au. Hole 21RDD060 stepped out approximately 60m further to the east beyond 21RDD056A and intersected 3.00m at 32.21 g/t Au. Hole 21RDD074 drilled across the R1 structure approximately 270m to the west of 21RDD024 and intersected 3.45m at 17.53 g/t Au incl. 0.50m at 114.60 g/t Au. Drilling along the R1 Trend was completed at approximately 50-meter centers and extended the known presence of shear-hosted mineralization along 750m of strike length and to depths of 275m below surface. The R1 Trend remains open along strike and at depth.

Figure 2. Long Section of R1 Showing Reported Grade x Thickness Intercepts (g/t Au * m)

Figure 2. Long Section of R1 Showing Reported Grade x Thickness Intercepts (g/t Au * m) (CNW Group/Kenorland Minerals Ltd.)

Gold mineralization along the R1 Trend is associated with generally E-W trending and steeply north-dipping shear zones. Mineralized structures transect both the multiphase Regnault intrusive complex and surrounding volcanic rocks and are defined by zones of moderate-strong strain, biotite-calcite ± silica-chlorite alteration and disseminated pyrite (locally up to 3-10%). High grade intercepts are characteristically shear-hosted, laminated quartz-carbonate-pyrite veins, often haloed by variably deformed extensional stockwork quartz veining locally containing up to 20% pyrite along with trace chalcopyrite and occasional Au ± Ag tellurides and visible gold.

Figure 3. Core Photo of 21RDD056A: 15.40m at 17.96 g/t Au incl. 7.20m at 36.29 g/t Au

Figure 3. Core Photo of 21RDD056A: 15.40m at 17.96 g/t Au incl. 7.20m at 36.29 g/t Au (CNW Group/Kenorland Minerals Ltd.)

Drilling completed on the R2 Trend has identified gold mineralization along 950m of strike length trending east-northeast and to depths of 350m below surface. High grade gold has been intersected in stacked, shallow north dipping extensional type quartz veins (dominant style for R2 West), and E-W trending, steeply north-dipping shear hosted quartz-carbonate veins (the dominant style of mineralization for R2 East and similar in nature to the R1 Trend). The R2 trend also remains open along strike and down dip.

At R2 West, stepping out on approximately 50-meter centers, drilling demonstrated the presence of several high grade, stacked quartz veins. Hole 21RDD077 drilled approximately 50m to the west of 20RDD002 (0.77m at 14.60 g/t Au and 3.75m at 16.06 g/t Au - see press release dated July 29, 2020) and returned intercepts of 2.73m at 15.34 g/t Au and 7.50m at 3.06 g/t Au. Hole 21RDD082A drilled approximately 50m to the east of 20RDD002 and returned 1.60m at 28.34 g/t Au, 1.23m at 13.90 g/t Au, 1.19m at 14.12 g/t Au, and 2.81m at 5.81 g/t Au.

The R2 East shear zone is located along the northern margin of R2 West and trends eastward where shearing intersects the volcanic – diorite contact resulting in rheological controlled zones of dilation and vein formation. In this target area drilling followed up on the previous intercept of 20RDD015 (4.93m at 9.59 g/t Au see press release July 29, 2020). Significant high-grade results at R2 East include 21RDD054, which drilled 50m to the east and 190m down dip of 20RDD015, intersecting 1.01m at 26.33 g/t Au. Broad intervals of mineralization were also encountered, such as 21RDD063, which drilled 160m to the east of 20RDD015 and intersected several mineralized zones including 22.00m at 0.73 g/t Au.

Francis MacDonald, Executive Vice President of Exploration commented, "The summer 2021 Regnault drill program was designed to step-out aggressively from previous intersects along the R1 and R2 vein corridors, down to a vertical depth of approximately 250-350 meters, targeting new mineralized zones within the Regnault gold system. We are very impressed with the exceptional grades over considerable widths from this campaign as well as the strike length which is developing along these structures. The R1 corridor remains open in both directions, and with significant down-dip potential, as the vertical extent has only been tested to 275m depth. Importantly, wider zones of high grade mineralisation are beginning to take shape within the R1 structural corridor which will drive targeting for the upcoming Q1 2022 drill campaign. We also recognize R2 as a very significant target as our understanding of the geometry of shear and extensional veins continues to develop. We look forward to the remainder of the results from outstanding holes, many of which have tested new areas within the Regnault gold system with the goal of establishing new gold-bearing structures.

To date a total of 34,206m has been drilled at Regnault including the initial discovery drill program in early 2020. Following the recently concluded program, which results are partially reported herein, planning has begun for a winter drill program commencing in January 2022. The upcoming program will conclude the fiscal 2021 budget approved by the Joint Venture in May 2021. The project is currently operated by Kenorland Minerals Ltd. and exploration is co-funded with joint venture partner, Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd.

Figure 4. Complete Table of Results

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval

(m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Residual

Au (g/t) 21RDD054

232.00 237.00 5.00 0.72 0.88

And 299.31 300.32 1.01 26.33 14.16

And 328.00 336.00 8.00 0.57 0.95

21RDD055

17.00 20.00 3.00 1.51 1.62 0.73 Incl. 17.60 18.45 0.85 3.48 3.80

And 156.20 169.00 12.80 0.40 0.26

And 213.00 215.45 2.45 1.82 1.83 1.26 Incl. 214.35 214.65 0.30 5.84 4.40

21RDD056A

133.00 148.40 15.40 17.96 12.84 1.87 Incl. 138.25 145.45 7.20 36.29 25.81

And 174.50 176.35 1.85 2.86 0.69 1.01 Incl. 174.95 175.40 0.45 8.62 2.30

21RDD057

192.65 196.00 3.35 2.67 1.67 1.03 Incl. 193.50 194.15 0.65 9.48 6.10

And 225.50 246.00 20.50 1.06 0.75 0.91 Incl. 233.90 234.60 0.70 5.29 3.60

21RDD058

NSV 21RDD059

315.20 327.76 12.56 0.64 0.47

21RDD060

115.60 118.60 3.00 32.21 16.34

21RDD061

76.00 78.50 2.50 4.88 5.91 1.57 Incl. 78.00 78.50 0.50 18.10 23.20

21RDD062

57.10 58.50 1.40 3.77 1.50

And 142.00 144.00 2.00 2.66 3.89

21RDD063

228.00 250.00 22.00 0.73 1.15

And 268.42 274.00 5.58 1.41 2.54

And 377.00 381.00 4.00 2.60 3.80 0.67 Incl. 378.00 379.00 1.00 8.39 12.20

21RDD064

142.00 152.50 10.50 0.98 0.88

21RDD065

41.50 49.00 7.50 3.64 3.18 1.01 Incl. 44.75 46.50 1.75 12.26 10.02

And 79.80 82.00 2.20 3.81 4.25

And 99.00 110.00 11.00 1.95 1.55 1.17 Incl. 99.50 102.00 2.50 4.61 4.16

And 132.00 134.00 2.00 8.58 4.83 2.78 Incl. 132.00 132.50 0.50 26.00 13.80

21RDD066

213.54 221.20 7.66 0.66 1.00

And 329.75 346.00 16.25 0.77 1.08 0.53 Incl. 339.50 340.50 1.00 4.52 5.91

And 366.40 369.00 2.60 3.17 2.69 1.33 Incl. 367.50 368.50 1.00 6.12 5.00

And 394.00 397.05 3.05 2.94 3.86 0.91 Incl. 394.00 394.90 0.90 7.80 8.40

And 416.00 441.00 25.00 0.31 0.31

21RDD067

136.50 141.50 5.00 6.74 5.65 1.51 Incl. 138.00 140.00 2.00 14.58 11.33

21RDD068

375.00 385.50 10.50 1.58 1.17 1.03 Incl 378.00 381.00 3.00 2.97 2.60

21RDD069

151.35 151.65 0.30 22.30 27.80

And 159.00 170.00 11.00 1.91 1.29 0.98 Incl. 166.00 169.30 3.30 4.08 1.71

21RDD070

5.00 19.75 14.75 0.82 0.76 0.41 Incl. 16.00 17.00 1.00 6.53 5.80

And 95.50 101.50 6.00 1.08 0.83

21RDD070A

7.50 9.00 1.50 3.20 0.60

And 102.50 111.00 8.50 0.86 0.53

And 405.50 408.30 2.80 1.80 1.24 0.87 Incl. 408.00 408.30 0.30 9.57 6.10

21RDD071A

97.05 98.60 1.55 3.19 7.87

And 120.00 128.00 8.00 2.05 2.01 0.98 Incl. 126.45 127.15 0.70 13.20 14.10

21RDD072D

271.40 276.50 5.10 1.18 1.20

And 403.50 406.00 2.50 2.49 2.50 2.09 Incl. 405.50 406.00 0.50 4.01 2.70

21RDD073A

145.85 151.50 5.65 0.76 0.92

And 189.60 194.30 4.70 1.68 2.47 0.87 Incl. 192.95 193.50 0.55 7.86 13.10

21RDD074

241.75 245.20 3.45 17.53 28.51 1.08 Incl. 243.60 244.10 0.50 114.60 187.30

21RDD075

140.84 141.70 0.86 9.63 12.63

And 188.80 190.00 1.20 6.23 6.08

21RDD076

49.20 60.20 11.00 0.54 0.73

21RDD077

30.50 44.70 14.20 3.91 3.50 1.19 Incl. 41.50 44.23 2.73 15.34 15.71

And 167.00 176.00 9.00 0.53 0.64

And 258.50 266.00 7.50 3.06 3.93 0.88 Incl. 258.50 259.10 0.60 28.10 37.90

And 347.52 353.55 6.03 0.69 0.73

21RDD078

22.00 22.50 0.50 36.40 11.60

And 69.00 85.50 16.50 1.27 0.91

21RDD079

94.35 113.20 18.85 1.12 1.48 0.86 Incl. 94.65 95.50 0.85 6.76 15.56

And 134.20 134.50 0.30 10.60 8.50

21RDD080

115.30 121.45 6.15 1.16 1.14

And 147.50 152.50 5.00 1.05 1.18

21RDD082A

72.40 74.00 1.60 28.34 39.56

And 109.77 111.00 1.23 13.90 11.94

And 130.11 131.30 1.19 14.12 9.82

And 190.58 193.39 2.81 5.81 6.53 1.53 Incl. 190.58 191.12 0.54 23.80 24.50

21RDD083

117.50 126.00 8.50 0.86 1.01

21RDD084

213.50 216.00 2.50 1.98 1.39

21RDD086A

73.95 76.00 2.05 2.52 5.00 0.80 Incl. 73.95 74.50 0.55 7.23 16.20

21RDD087

85.40 90.00 4.60 2.49 2.00 1.76 Incl. 89.16 89.64 0.48 8.80 4.90

And 145.39 150.42 5.03 4.67 6.25 1.78 Incl. 147.35 147.76 0.41 17.10 15.80

And Incl. 149.90 150.42 0.52 17.70 24.60



Assay intervals reported are core lengths, true widths have not been determined

Figure 5. Drill Collar Table

Hole ID Easting (NAD83) Northing (NAD83) Elevation (m) Depth (m) Dip Azimuth 21RDD054 519119 5620019 377 491.00 -45 328 21RDD055 519585 5620904 375 270.00 -50 162 21RDD056 519581 5620641 376 13.40 -45 350 21RDD056A 519581 5620641 376 186.00 -45 350 21RDD057 519585 5620904 375 285.00 -61 162 21RDD058 518976 5620078 378 272.00 -45 324 21RDD059 519604 5620590 376 414.00 -46 321 21RDD060 519639 5620821 375 162.00 -45 179 21RDD061 519148 5620128 379 356.00 -45 335 21RDD062 519701 5620870 375 267.00 -47 159 21RDD063 519148 5620128 379 513.62 -65 335 21RDD064 519717 5620659 379 234.00 -45 340 21RDD065 519823 5620699 379 261.00 -45 340 21RDD066 519241 5620108 377 512.00 -54 338 21RDD067 519487 5620838 375 198.00 -46 160 21RDD068 519709 5620543 377 492.00 -45 339 21RDD069 519487 5620838 375 252.00 -61 160 21RDD070 519263 5620147 377 260.00 -45 350 21RDD070A 519263 5620147 377 422.00 -45 350 21RDD071 519263 5620793 375 21.00 -45 160 21RDD071A 519263 5620793 375 165.00 -45 160 21RDD072 519519 5620564 377 63.00 -45 329 21RDD072B 519519 5620564 377 69.00 -45 329 21RDD072C 519519 5620564 377 33.00 -45 329 21RDD072D 519519 5620564 377 453.00 -45 329 21RDD073 519263 5620793 375 12.00 -65 160 21RDD073A 519263 5620793 375 255.00 -65 160 21RDD074 519275 5620574 375 312.00 -45 340 21RDD075 518648 5619858 387 224.00 -45 152 21RDD076 519250 5620668 375 201.00 -45 340 21RDD077 518626 5620061 382 408.08 -46 174 21RDD078 519194 5620652 375 150.00 -45 340 21RDD079 519308 5620799 375 159.00 -45 160 21RDD080 519308 5620799 375 231.00 -63 160 21RDD082 518716 5620128 384 32.00 -50 173 21RDD082A 518716 5620128 384 329.00 -50 173 21RDD083 519340 5620837 375 231.00 -46 160 21RDD084 519340 5620837 375 270.00 -61 160 21RDD086 519410 5620800 375 9.00 -45 160 21RDD086A 519410 5620800 375 150.00 -45 160 21RDD087 519410 5620800 375 186.00 -61 160

Qualified Person

Mr. Jan Wozniewski, B. Sc., P. Geo., OGQ (#2239) is the "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About the Frotet Project

The Frotet Project was first identified by Kenorland in 2017 after completing a regional prospectivity study over the Abitibi and Frotet-Evans Greenstone Belts of Quebec. The initial 55,921 ha property was acquired through map staking in March, 2017 and optioned to Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. ("SMMCL"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. in April, 2018. Two years of property-wide systematic till sampling led to a maiden drill program in 2020 which resulted in a significant grassroots discovery at the prospect now named Regnault. The project is currently under Joint Venture agreement between SMMCL and Kenorland Minerals Ltd., with interests being held at 80% and 20% respectively. Under the Joint Venture, exploration is funded pro-rata and Kenorland is presently the operator of the project. Any party which does not contribute and is diluted below a 10% interest, converts its interest to an 2% uncapped net smelter royalty.

Figure 6. Map of Frotet Project showing Regional Till Sampling Geochemical Results

Figure 5. Map of Frotet Project showing Regional Till Sampling Geochemical Results (CNW Group/Kenorland Minerals Ltd.)

About Kenorland Minerals

Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSX.V KLD) is a mineral exploration Company incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia and based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Kenorland's focus is early to advanced stage exploration in North America. The Company currently holds three projects in Quebec where work is being completed under joint venture and earn-in agreement from third parties. The Frotet Project is held under joint venture with Sumitomo, the Chicobi Project is optioned to Sumitomo, and the Chebistuan Project is optioned to Newmont Corporation. In Ontario, the Company holds the South Uchi Project under an earn-in agreement with a wholly owned subsidiary of Barrick Gold Corporation. The Company also owns 100% of the advanced stage Tanacross porphyry Cu-Au-Mo project as well as an option to earn up to 70% from Newmont Corporation on the Healy Project, both located in Alaska, USA.

Further information can be found on the Company's website www.kenorlandminerals.com

Kenorland Minerals Ltd.

Zach Flood

President and CEO

Tel: +1 604 363 1779

zach@kenorlandminerals.com

Kenorland Minerals Ltd.

Francis MacDonald

Executive Vice President

Tel: +1 778 322 8705

francis@kenorlandminerals.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects', "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing these forward-looking statements are reasonable based upon the information currently available to management as of the date hereof, actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kenorland Minerals Ltd.