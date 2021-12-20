McKool Smith Names New Principals

DALLAS, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McKool Smith is pleased to announce the promotion of four attorneys to Principal in the firm's New York, Dallas, Austin, and Houston offices, effective January 1, 2022.

"Our new principals have made their mark in the firm by demonstrating true leadership and a high level of client service," said David Sochia, Managing Principal and Chairman of McKool Smith. "We look forward to their continued success."

Melissa Cabrera is a Principal in the New York office. Her practice involves intellectual property litigation and complex commercial litigation, including actions in state and federal district courts as well as in the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC).

Eric Hansen is a Principal in the Dallas office. He represents companies as both plaintiffs and defendants in intellectual property actions spanning the chemical, electrical, and mechanical arts, handling all phases of litigation, from pre-filing diligence through discovery, claim construction, trial, and appeal.

Kevin Hess is a Principal in the Austin office. His practice focuses on intellectual property litigation, particularly cases involving standard essential patents subject to FRAND or RAND obligations. He represents plaintiffs and defendants in district courts, the Patent Office, and the Federal Circuit.

Kristin Leveille is a Principal in the Houston office focusing on complex commercial and bankruptcy litigation. She handles a broad range of litigation, which includes oil and gas royalty disputes, post-confirmation litigation matters on behalf of reorganized debtors and litigation trustees, and matters in the ITC. Kristin practices in state and federal courts and handles all aspects of litigation.

With 120 trial lawyers across offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Marshall, New York, and Washington, D.C., McKool Smith has established a reputation as one of America's leading trial firms. The firm has secured 13 nine-figure jury verdicts and 15 eight-figure jury verdicts, obtaining more VerdictSearch and The National Law Journal "Top 100 Verdicts" than any other law firm. These courtroom successes have earned McKool Smith critical acclaim and helped the firm become what The Wall Street Journal describes as "one of the biggest law firm success stories of the past decade." McKool Smith represents clients in complex commercial litigation, intellectual property, bankruptcy, insurance recovery, and white collar defense matters.

