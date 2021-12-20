Propel Career Academy Winter Enrollment is Now Open

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Propel Career Academy announced today that the enrollment period for its Winter 2022 program is now open. Classes are set to begin in February at the Propel Education Center in San Antonio, TX.

Propel offers skilled trades training, continuing education, testing, and assessment services. The program offers both classroom and hands-on jobsite experience to provide students the opportunity to become more competitive candidates. Students of Propel choose their path in any one of the following disciplines: electrical, welding, or technology. The program allows students to complete the core requirements to receive a certification in their chosen field.

"Propel Career Academy's educational programs are designed to fill a hole in the current skill trade education market and provide the opportunity for students to excel in a field where there is growing demand. Our courses provide an opportunity for people just starting their careers and for those interested in a career change." ~ Cory Bruner, Director, Propel Career Academy

Propel Career Academy features a 4000 sq ft facility equipped with classroom and lab space, hands-on training stations, and assessment stations for exams. Students will also have the opportunity to team up with Propel's Prefabrication team to learn the field while working in the field.

Propel Career Academy courses and programs are accredited by the following organizations:

National Center for Construction Education

Department of Labor Office of Apprenticeship

Texas Department of Licensing for Electrical Apprenticeship

Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation

Texas Workforce Commission (Career School College #S5827)

National Coalition of Certification Centers

BICSI

For more information on Propel Career Academy, or to schedule a tour, call 1-888-338-7712 or visit www.propelcareeracademy.com .

About Propel Career Academy, LLC.: Propel Career Academy, LLC. is an accredited training and assessment center located in San Antonio, TX. Propel provides skilled trades education, continuing education courses, and trade assessments in a secure, certified, and first-class environment. Propel Career Academy is affiliated with Facility Solutions Group, Inc.

