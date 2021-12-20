Seagis Property Group Acquires 19,100 SF Warehouse in Bronx, NY

BRONX, N.Y., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seagis Property Group announced today that it has acquired a 19,100 square foot industrial building with an adjoining 10,300 square foot parking lot. The property is located at 2500 Waterbury Avenue at the corner of Waterbury Avenue and Seabury Avenue in the Zerega neighborhood of the Bronx. Seagis purchased the property fully occupied. This is Seagis' third acquisition in the Bronx and increases the Company's portfolio in the Boroughs of New York City to 61 buildings totaling 1.3 million square feet.

2500 Waterbury Avenue

"We are excited to add 2500 Waterbury to our growing outer Boroughs portfolio. The high-quality building was constructed in 2008 which is unique for the Boroughs. 2500 Waterbury is strategically located in the Zerega submarket of the Bronx offering quick access throughout the tri-state region" said Stefan Sansone, Director with Seagis Property Group based out of the company's Brooklyn office.

Seagis Property Group LP owns and operates a 12.3 million square foot industrial portfolio in New Jersey, New York City, and Miami/Fort Lauderdale. Seagis is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, with offices at One Tower Bridge, 100 Front Street, Suite 350, Conshohocken, PA 19428.

