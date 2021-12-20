US LBM Foundation to Donate $100,000 to Southern and Midwest Tornado Relief Efforts and Match Additional Donations Up to $50,000

US LBM Foundation to Donate $100,000 to Southern and Midwest Tornado Relief Efforts and Match Additional Donations Up to $50,000 Funds will support organizations assisting communities and victims of the recent tornadoes

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The US LBM Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded by leading specialty building materials distributor US LBM, has committed $100,000 to assist recovery efforts for communities impacted by the recent tornadoes in the South and Midwest.

Additionally, the US LBM Foundation will match donations made up to $50,000 through its website, uslbmfoundation.org/relief, from now through Saturday, Dec. 25 with all proceeds going to organizations assisting communities and victims of the tornadoes.

"One of the primary reasons we established the US LBM Foundation was to respond to natural disasters, and these funds allow us to support those who need help after these devastating tornadoes," said US LBM Foundation Chairman and US LBM President and CEO L.T. Gibson.

The US LBM Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life in communities across the United States. The Foundation was established in 2013 by US LBM, a leader in the building materials industry, to help fulfill the company's mission of giving back in the communities where it operates. The US LBM Foundation supports causes and organizations through financial and in-kind donations that address critical community challenges, including economic development, housing, health care and human services. For more information, visit uslbmfoundation.org.

