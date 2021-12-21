Catapult Teams Dominate College Football Standings

BOSTON, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- College football teams using Catapult (ASX: CAT) solutions have dominated the 2021 season as all four teams in the College Football Playoffs (University of Alabama, University of Michigan, University of Georgia, and University of Cincinnati) are clients, and all five champions from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, and SEC collegiate conferences are using Catapult solutions.

Catapult’s Performance and Video Analysis solutions play a critical role in the workflows of the most competitive football teams in the U.S.

All teams are part of the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) of the NCAA Division I, which is the highest level of collegiate football in the U.S., proving the critical role Catapult's Performance and Video Analysis solutions play in the workflows of the most competitive football teams in the nation.

"There is clearly a competitive advantage afforded to teams using our solutions, especially those using video analysis combined with our performance data," said Will Lopes, CEO of Catapult. "Whether football teams play on Sunday, Saturday, or Friday night, we have the solutions that allow them to make objective decisions faster than ever before. As a result, we continue to see new teams join us in our mission to unleash the potential of every athlete on Earth."

Among the College Football Playoff teams, three are multi-solution customers, using both Performance and Video Analysis solutions to gain a comprehensive view of their athletes' performance in practice and competitive play. Through analyzing all aspects of their data and film, coaches and players are outfitted with key insights ahead of game day.

Catapult offers two key solutions to gain a full picture of team and player performance. Catapult Vector provides teams with performance data through GPS/LPS tracking, heart-rate monitor, and inertial sensors. These custom performance insights can then be combined with Catapult's Video Analysis solution, which allows teams to capture and share game and practice film to develop game strategies. The combination of these solutions helps to inform key coaching decisions, avoid athlete injuries, and return injured players to competition faster.

"We are proud to work with the best college football teams in the country and 3,400 other elite teams around the world," said Lopes. "Their accomplishments join those of our gold medal teams, World Cup winners, and national champions in a variety of sports."

In addition to dominating college sports, Catapult also partners with all 32 teams in the National Football League (NFL) and has been working with NFL teams since 1996.

ABOUT CATAPULT

Catapult exists to unleash the potential of every athlete and team on Earth. Operating at the intersection of sports science and analytics, Catapult products are designed to optimize performance and quantify return to play. Catapult has nearly 500 staff based across 24 locations worldwide, working with more than 3,400 elite teams in 137 countries globally. To learn more about Catapult or to inquire about accessing performance analytics for a team or athlete, visit catapultsports.com . Follow us at @CatapultSports on social media for updates and insights.

