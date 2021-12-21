Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II and Tritium Announce Filing of Definitive Proxy Statement and the January 12, 2022 Special Meeting to Approve Proposed Business Combination

MENLO PARK, Calif. and BRISBANE, Australia, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ: DCRN, DCRNW, DCRNU) ("DCRN"), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today that DCRN's definitive proxy statement (the "Proxy Statement") relating to the previously announced business combination with Tritium Holdings Pty Ltd ("Tritium"), a leading global developer and manufacturer of direct current ("DC") fast charging technology for electric vehicles, has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 21, 2021.

DCRN is preparing to commence mailing of the Proxy Statement and a notice and voting instruction form or a proxy card relating to the special meeting of DCRN stockholders (the "Special Meeting") to DCRN stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 6, 2021, who will be entitled to attend and participate in the Special Meeting.

The Special Meeting to approve the proposed business combination and related matters is scheduled to be held on January 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. The Special Meeting will be conducted completely virtually, and can be accessed via live webcast at https://www.cstproxy.com/decarbonizationplusacquisitionii/2021. If the proposals at the Special Meeting are approved, the parties anticipate that the business combination will close and the trading of the combined entity will commence on NASDAQ shortly thereafter, subject to the satisfaction or waiver, as applicable, of all other closing conditions.

The DCRN Board of Directors believes the proposed business combination is in the best interests of DCRN and its stockholders, and recommends that DCRN stockholders vote "FOR" the adoption and approval of the Business Combination Agreement, dated as of May 25, 2021 (as amended by the First Amendment to the Business Combination Agreement, dated July 27, 2021), by and among DCRN, Tritium, Tritium DCFC Limited ("NewCo") and Hulk Merger Sub, Inc., as well as all other proposals included in DCRN's Proxy Statement.

Every stockholder's vote is important, regardless of the number of shares held. Accordingly, DCRN requests that each stockholder complete, sign, date and return a proxy card (online or by mail) as soon as possible so that their votes arrive no later than 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on January 11, 2022, to ensure that the stockholder's shares will be represented at the Special Meeting. Stockholders that hold shares in "street name" (i.e., those stockholders whose shares are held of record by a broker, bank or other nominee) should contact their broker, bank or nominee to provide instructions on how to vote their shares and ensure that their shares are voted.

If any individual DCRN stockholder does not receive the Proxy Statement, such stockholder should (i) confirm their Proxy Statement's status with their broker, (ii) contact Morrow Sodali LLC, DCRN's proxy solicitor, for assistance via e-mail at DCRN.info@investor.morrowsodali.com or toll-free call at (800) 662-5200. Banks and brokers can place a collect call to Morrow Sodali at (203) 658-9400, or (iii) contact DCRN at 2744 Sand Hill Road, Suite 100, Menlo Park, California, 94025.

DCRN expects to provide stockholders with additional information on how stockholders may vote their shares on its website in the coming days, and DCRN expects to publish a subsequent press release once the website is live.

About Tritium

Founded in 2001, Tritium designs and manufactures proprietary hardware and software to create advanced and reliable DC fast chargers for electric vehicles. Tritium's compact and robust chargers are designed to look great on Main Street and thrive in harsh conditions, through technology engineered to be easy to install, own, and use. Tritium is focused on continuous innovation in support of our customers around the world.

For more information, visit tritiumcharging.com

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with a target whose principal effort is developing and advancing a platform that decarbonizes the most carbon-intensive sectors. These include the energy and agriculture, industrials, transportation and commercial and residential sectors. DCRN is sponsored by an affiliate of Riverstone Holdings LLC and represents a further expansion of Riverstone's 15-year franchise in low-carbon investments, having established industry leading, scaled companies with more than $5 billion of equity invested in renewables.

