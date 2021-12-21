HAIG PARTNERS SERVES AS EXCLUSIVE SELL-SIDE ADVISOR ON SALE OF BMW OF RIDGEFIELD

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Haig Partners LLC, the leading buy-sell advisory firm to higher value auto, heavy truck and RV dealers, was the exclusive sell-side advisor to BMW of Ridgefield, CT, in its sale to Keeler Motor Car Company & Open Road Capital. Nathan Klebacha, a founding partner with Haig Partners, advised the seller during the transaction.

"As we were evaluating our strategic options with Nate it became clear that market conditions were very attractive and the BMW brand was in high demand. It was the right time and the right buyer for us. I am extremely proud of the reputation we built at BMW of Ridgefield and congratulate the team at Keeler. We look forward to seeing the continued growth of BMW of Ridgefield, and additional opportunities for all our talented Associates," shared Ed McGill, Dealer Principal, BMW of Ridgefield.

Keeler Motor Car Company owns six dealerships in NY and partnered with Open Road Capital, an investment firm backed by private equity firm Bain Capital, to acquire BMW Ridgefield. "We are thrilled to welcome the team at BMW of Ridgefield to Keeler and excited about expanding our footprint into the state of Connecticut," shared Jesse Hord, CEO, Keeler Motor Car Company. "Ed McGill and his team developed a special business at BMW of Ridgefield and we want to maintain that legacy."

Nate Klebacha, Partner with Haig Partners, stated, "Demand for dealerships remains strong from all kinds of buyers. I am grateful for the opportunity to bring these great organizations together. This was a special deal for me. In my twenty years of transaction experience, Ed is one of the most effective operators I have come by. As Ed and I worked through this transaction, it became evident that it was not only his operational expertise, but his great respect for his people and customers that made BMW of Ridgefield a standout operation in a competitive market. It was an honor to help Ed through this process and we wish Keeler much success running our local BMW dealership."

Regina Flaherty of Verrill Dana LLP provided legal representation for the seller. Stephen Dietrich of Holland and Knight provided legal representation and Greg Dougherty of Crowe LLP provided accounting services for the Keeler Motor Car Company & Open Road Capital.

BMW of Ridgefield is the 15th BMW dealership Haig Partners team has represented. Since 2019, Haig Partners has represented owners in the sale of 22 dealerships in New England.

About Haig Partners

Haig Partners LLC is the leading buy-sell advisor to owners of higher value retail dealerships. The team at Haig Partners has represented 20 of the Top 150 dealership groups on the Automotive News Top 150 list, more than any other buy-sell advisory firm. Since 1996, they have advised on over 285 dealership transactions, comprised of more than 545 dealerships totaling $8.2 billion. Haig Partners has unmatched auto retail experience with backgrounds in executive leadership and corporate development roles for AutoNation, Asbury, Bank of America's Dealer Financial Services team and DHG's Dealership Practice. Haig Partners authors the leading industry quarterly report that tracks trends in auto retail and how they impact dealership values, and are co-author of NADA's Guide, "Buying and Selling a Dealership." For more information, visit www.haigpartners.com.

