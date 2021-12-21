Orangetheory® Fitness Appoints Ryan Flaherty as Chief Fitness and Product Officer

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orangetheory® Fitness today announced that it has appointed Ryan Flaherty as Chief Fitness and Product Officer effective immediately. As a company dedicated to providing individuals with a healthier, more vibrant life, Flaherty will focus on developing innovative, skilled coach education to ensure best-in-class fitness programs that will continue to evolve and enhance an unparalleled member experience.

(PRNewsfoto/Orangetheory Fitness)

Prior to the appointment, Flaherty was most recently the Vice President of Performance and Activity for Nike where he was responsible for all things training-related, including sleep, nutrition, training, mindset and recovery. He worked closely with Nike's digital team and programming for the Nike Training Club app; Flaherty also launched the company's first-ever podcast. In addition, he was responsible for creating the Athlete Service model around Nike's Tier 1 athletes and managed the Nike Performance Council where he trained athletes including Serena Williams, Russell Wilson and Saquon Barkley. Before joining Nike, Flaherty was the founder of Prolific Athletes, a performance training facility, where he trained more than 500 professional athletes.

"Ryan has dedicated his career to understanding and cultivating elite performance in athletes and we know his expertise will not only impact our strategy for the future, but ultimately create a more dynamic workout experience for our members," said Dave Long, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Orangetheory Fitness. "We couldn't imagine a more qualified expert to handle this role and welcome him to the Orangetheory Fitness team."

"I joined Orangetheory Fitness because my passion for helping people live happier and healthier lives through exercise aligns perfectly with the company's mission," said Flaherty. "I believe Orangetheory Fitness is positioned to be the leading brand in excelled fitness; Orangetheory has the potential to help even more people along their health and wellness journey through its studio and digital experiences. I'm proud to work alongside the amazing executive team as well as the thousands of incredible coaches all over the world."

About Orangetheory

Orangetheory® (orangetheory.com) makes it simple to get More Life from your workout. One of the world's fastest-growing franchise companies, Orangetheory has developed a unique approach to fitness that blends a unique trifecta of science, coaching and technology that work together seamlessly to elevate participants' heart rates to help burn more calories. Backed by the science of excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC), Orangetheory workouts incorporate endurance, strength and power to generate the "Orange Effect," whereby participants keep burning calories for up to 24 hours after a 60-minute workout. Orangetheory franchisees have opened over 1,450 studios in all 50 U.S. states and over 25 countries. The company was ranked #60 in Inc. magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies list and was listed as #9 on the 2020 Entrepreneur Fastest-Growing Franchise 500 list. Visit www.otffranchise.com for global franchise opportunities.

