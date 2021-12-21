SalesRabbit Receives Significant Growth Investment from Diversis Capital

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversis Capital Management, LP ("Diversis" or the "Firm"), a Los Angeles-based private equity firm focused on investing in software and technology-enabled services organizations, today announced that it has made a significant growth investment in SalesRabbit, the category creator and leader for field sales software.

(PRNewsfoto/Diversis Capital Management, LP)

Founded in 2013, SalesRabbit has been enabling field sales organizations with end-to-end native mobile and web-based software. Its complete sales enablement platform solves the needs of outside sales organizations at every step of the sales process from lead to close and delivers solutions that include team management, lead management, lead conversion, presentations, proposals, forms and contracts. SalesRabbit's solutions make life easier for sales teams who want a smarter, more efficient approach to their work.

Diversis Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Ron Nayot, said, "SalesRabbit has an outstanding reputation, with high customer satisfaction, strong growth, and exceptional unit economics. We are proud to partner with SalesRabbit's impressive management team and execute on initiatives that will bring more value to the markets and customers they serve. In addition, we are actively identifying strategic add-on acquisitions to broaden the product portfolio."

Brady Anderson, Founder and CEO of SalesRabbit, said, "SalesRabbit's platform supports top ranked sales and marketing organizations, and we will introduce continued innovation for field selling activities. Because of our strong expertise in the field selling category, we have identified several initiatives to better serve the organizations who rely on us. Diversis is the right partner for the market, our clients and our team members to accomplish our objectives."

About SalesRabbit

Based in Lehi, Utah, SalesRabbit created the software category "Field Sales." SalesRabbit is the complete outside sales app. A sales enablement service and mobile CRM designed specifically for outside sales, including field sales and door-to-door sales teams. Its sales app provides solutions for lead tracking, lead management, and all other field sales needs. To learn more, visit www.salesrabbit.com.

About Diversis Capital Management, LP

Founded in 2013, Diversis is a software and technology focused private equity fund with $1bn+ in AUM that invests in lower middle-market companies, targeting situations where it can add unique value in helping a company reach the next level. With a collaborative approach to investing, its Operating Partners and Strategic Advisors work alongside management teams to help build successful organizations positioned for long-term growth. To learn more, visit www.diversis.com.

Contact: Chris Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC

914-834-4334

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Diversis Capital Management, LP