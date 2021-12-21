SoCalREN Celebrates 200 Agencies Dedicated to Building a Sustainable Clean Energy Future The partnerships continue to build a greener and more sustainable energy future for Southern California

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Southern California Regional Energy Network (SoCalREN) is now 200 public agencies strong.

The City of El Segundo recently became the 200th agency to join the Network, which brings unprecedented levels of energy savings to residents, businesses, and public agencies throughout Southern California.

SoCalREN is celebrating this significant milestone by acknowledging the each of its Energy Champions' dedication to increasing energy resiliency and equity. Each enrollment illustrates the demand for a sustainable clean energy future accessible to all.

"It is critical that we be as energy efficient as possible, and that's why we are excited to take advantage of the SoCalREN Public Agency Programs," said Drew Boyles, Mayor, City of El Segundo. "We will be able to learn the most effective strategies to benefit all residents and businesses in El Segundo."

Since 2012, the programs and services offered by SoCalREN have led to more than 90 Million kWh (kilowatt-hour) savings and nearly 170,000 therms of natural gas savings. Together, these savings represent the removal of over 63,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions equivalent to removing emissions caused by over 13,000 passenger vehicles miles driven in a year. To learn more about identifying and implementing energy projects throughout Southern California, visit SoCalREN.org.

The Southern California Regional Energy Network (SoCalREN) brings together a wide variety of services with one common goal: achieving unprecedented levels of energy savings throughout Southern California. SoCalREN offers a suite of customizable, no-cost services to remove barriers to achieving energy savings. It also offers programs for residents and businesses that public agencies can leverage for the benefit of their communities. SoCalREN is here to help public agencies save energy, save money, and lead their communities on the pathway to zero net energy and overall greater sustainability. Learn more at SoCalREN.org.

View original content:

SOURCE SoCalREN