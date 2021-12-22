5WPR Expands Real Estate and Prop Tech Practice Areas

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today the expansion of their dedicated real estate and property technology (prop tech) practice areas, as a result of increased interest within the space.

The specialty practice, led by a team of seasoned professionals, combines the industry-leading capabilities of 5WPR's corporate and technology practices to offer a tailored and data-driven approach to clients in the space.

"Real estate continues to be a thriving industry as many search for properties that offer more space and freedom with fears of another isolating winter on the horizon," said 5WPR CEO and Founder, Ronn Torossian. "Our agency has been servicing real estate clients since its inception and we have developed a unique expertise in this area. We are thrilled to welcome potential clients to our practice and share our strategy with them."

5W represents leading developers, real estate brokers, real estate lawyers and real estate finance companies throughout the country. PR services offered to real estate and prop tech clients include messaging and positioning, media relations, new market expansion campaigns, visibility programs, content creation, sponsorships/partnerships, digital media campaigns, event planning, thought leadership and speaking opportunities.

