Cetera Welcomes Daniel Derrig Via Prosperity Advisors

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, one of America's largest networks of financial professionals, today announced that Daniel Derrig has joined Prosperity Advisors, an OSJ that is part of the Cetera network. Derrig, a CFP® professional based in Akron, Ohio who oversees more than $110 million in assets, focuses on financial planning and education, including tax and goals-based planning. Derrig joins Cetera from The Huntington Investment Company, where he worked in private bank wealth.

Daniel Derrig

"I am thrilled to join Prosperity Advisors and Cetera, and further support my clients who deserve the best infrastructure and technology for financial advice possible," said Derrig, who holds a Series 7 and 66 FINRA registrations. "The transition to Cetera has been seamless and the technology and support will help me expand the services I provide to clients. Joining the Prosperity team's ensemble practice provides my clients more service and a better experience plus an enhanced ability to plan in a way that always puts them first."

"The strength of Cetera's network is underscored by a community-based approach to financial advice, where specialized businesses, such as Prosperity Advisors, exist to serve financial professionals across dedicated channels and categories," said John Pierce, head of Business Development at Cetera. "This gives Cetera an unmatched depth of knowledge and allows us to meet advisors, like Daniel Derrig on their own terms, so that we can provide a community that works for them and their clients."

Prosperity Advisors is part of the Cetera Advisors community, which was founded in 1981, and provides industry-leading investment products and services to its nationwide community of financial professionals. Derrig joining Cetera is the latest recruiting win for Cetera, which generated nearly $2.5 billion in third quarter recruiting and is on pace to attract more than $10 billion through recruiting in 2021.

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a leading financial services firm whose purpose is to enable the delivery of best-in-class financial advice to as many Americans as possible. Cetera empowers its financial professional communities to help clients achieve their version of financial wellbeing through the Advice-Centric Experience®. Cetera proudly serves independent financial professionals, tax professionals, banks and credit unions in providing wide-ranging financial planning and wealth management services.

Cetera oversees $340 billion in assets under administration and $119 billion in assets under management, as of June 30, 2021.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, and First Allied Securities, Inc. All firms are members FINRA/SIPC. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

